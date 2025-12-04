Vin Diesel’s long-developing Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie will now be written by him

The State of the Vin Diesel Union

Earlier this year, Vin Diesel teased his fans with some updates on the projects that are currently on his slate. Aside from the obvious, like finally concluding Fast X, which featured a cliffhanger, Diesel also addressed the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie that has been in development for years. He gave a shout-out to Mattel, as they have been working with him for years to bring the popular toy to the big screen, and now that Barbie was a massive hit, they are looking to capitalize on its success. Diesel posts, “Mattel, one of my favorite companies, is getting close to launching the testosterone-male answer to Barbie with Rock ‘em Sock ‘em!”

If you want something done, do it yourself

It’s not made officially clear why Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots hasn’t moved forward in so long. And while Mattel may be more motivated to put out a “testosterone-male answer to Barbie,” it seems like one of the factors holding up the project may be the script. Deadline reports that while Diesel is signed on to star in the film and produce it through his banner, One Race, he is now taking on the task of writing the screenplay himself.

President of Mattel Studios and Chief Content Officer, Robbie Brenner, who is also producing the film, stated, “Vin is a powerhouse storyteller with an unmatched understanding of action, heart, and world-building. His creative vision for Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots is bold, human, and deeply cinematic—exactly the kind of storytelling we love at Mattel Studios.” Diesel added with his own statement, “I am excited to expand the Mattel universe by bringing this classic toy from my childhood to a modern audience by telling a story that examines the role of competition in a world often measured by strength and dominance that dares to reveal the power of compassion at its core.”

Diesel is no stranger to writing, as he started his career out with a short written and directed by him called Multi-facial, which he parlayed into a feature he wrote called Strays that he also directed.

Why is Fast X – Part 2 stalling?

While Diesel is tied to many projects, he is still the face of the car racing action series that became a billion-dollar franchise — The Fast and Furious movies. Fast X was supposed to be the beginning of the conclusion, but why does it seem like this last movie isn’t quite igniting despite being a moneymaker for Universal?

According to a report, it all comes down to how much the movies are costing and their shrinking audience. Fast X reportedly cost $340 million and made $705 million. While that’s still a massive number, profits were minimal. In fact, when all was said and done, the studio may have actually lost money.

