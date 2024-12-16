Wallace & Gromit fans appalled by the AI upscaling on new 4K UHD release

Shout Factory used AI to upscale the Wallace & Gromit films included in their recent 4K UHD set, and fans are not happy about it

It’s becoming common for companies to use AI when upscaling images for 4K UHD releases of movies… but we keep seeing examples that indicate maybe it shouldn’t be common practice. AI turned background extras in Jaws 3D into monstrous creatures, and now fans of Wallace & Gromit are taking to reddit to complain about the AI upscaling used for Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection, which was recently released by Shout Factory and goes for the price of $119.98.

Screen shots shared on reddit show that the AI upscaling has removed texture from some shots, turned text into gibberish, and removed numbers from an alarm clock. A screen shot from the What Happened to the 4K Remaster of Wallace & Gromit? YouTube video even reveals that AI decided to add some kind of hieroglyphics to a moldy canopy.

The image at the top of this article shows what a certain shot originally looked like. Here it is, minus texture, thanks to the AI upscaling:

Here’s another comparison, before and after:

An example of text getting messed up by AI:

Another comparison:

And the video screenshot with the hieroglyphics. (Click HERE to zoom in.)

Shout Factory’s Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection has the following description: Experience Wallace & Gromit like never before with the four fantastic specials premiering on 4K UHD! Also included on Blu-ray are the ten beloved short films and the feature-length The Curse of the Were-Rabbit! Set includes all 4 short films, Cracking Contraptions, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 24-page book, and a colorform set of characters.

A GRAND DAY OUT (1989 / 2160p Ultra High Definition SDR & 1080p High Definition (1.33:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo / Approximate Running Time: +/- 23 Minutes ): On a quest for his favorite snack, Wallace takes Gromit on an out-of-this-world adventure to discover if the moon really is made of cheese.

THE WRONG TROUSERS (2160p Ultra High Definition SDR & 1080p High Definition (1.33:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo / Approximate Running Time: +/- 29 Minutes): Wallace takes in a mysterious lodger, but Gromit’s suspicions are aroused when the new arrival shows interest in his master’s techno-trousers.

A CLOSE SHAVE (2160p Ultra High-Definition SDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.67:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo / Approximate Running Time: +/- 30 Minutes): Wallace and Gromit find themselves ensnared in a deadly mystery involving sheep rustling, a malevolent guard dog, and true love.

A MATTER OF LOAF AND DEATH (2160p Ultra High-Definition SDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.78:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo / Approximate Running Time: +/- 29 Minutes): Wallace and Gromit’s new bakery business faces danger when the town’s bakers start to mysteriously disappear!

WALLACE & GROMIT: THE CURSE OF THE WERE-RABBIT (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 / Approximate Features Running Time: +/- 85 Minutes): When their town’s prized produce starts disappearing, Wallace and Gromit must use all of their wildly imaginative inventions to try to capture a mysterious beast of epic and fluffy proportions.

CRACKING CONTRAPTIONS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.78:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo / Approximate Running Time: +/- 27 Minutes): Cracking Contraptions is a showcase of 10 short films about Wallace’s wonderfully eccentric ideas to make your life easier.

DISC ONE (4K UHD): A Grand Day Out (1989) / The Wrong Trousers (1993) / A Close Shave (1995) / A Matter Of Loaf And Death (2008) – NEW Restored Masters In 4K – NEW Restored Audio – Audio Commentaries – DISC TWO (BLU-RAY): A Grand Day Out (1989) / The Wrong Trousers (1993) / A Close Shave (1995) / A Matter Of Loaf And Death (2008) – NEW Restored Masters – NEW Restored Audio – Audio Commentaries – DISC THREE (BLU-RAY): Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit (2005) – Peter Lord & Nick Park Interview – “The Amazing World Of Wallace & Gromit” – “Inside The Wrong Trousers” – A Close Shave – How They Did It – The Making Of A Matter Of Loaf And Death – How They Donut – When Wallace Met Harvey – Picture Gallery – Invention Blueprints – 28-Page Booklet – Stickers

