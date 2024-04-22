Netflix to debut Ultraman: Rising and tease Wallace & Gromit, Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods and Spellbound at Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Netflix will be playing catch-up with its slate of films in the latter half of 2024 due to last fall’s dual union strikes. And their slate of animated projects is set to be previewed at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France this June. Last year, the streamer had achieved a high-profile attendance for their showcase of Nimona along with their teasers for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Blue Eye Samurai. According to Deadline, this year’s presentation will feature directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham as they give a sneak peek of Aardman’s upcoming new Wallace & Gromit project, which has yet to have an official title.

Additionally, just after his newest sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver, debuts on Netflix, Zack Snyder will be joined by executive producer Deborah Snyder and Xilam Animation Director Slimane Aniss to reveal clips from his upcoming animated series that is meant for adult viewers, Twilight of the Gods. The Netflix presentation is also set to feature clips from projects such as The Twits and Skydance Animation’s Spellbound, which is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) and features the voice talents of Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and John Lithgow in the cast. The Wallace & Gromit project will also be featured in the wider festival, not limited to animation, and will be exhibiting the original puppets along with the preview.

Netflix will feature a project for the “work in progress” sessions of the festival with their animated film That Christmas. For this film, Richard Curtis (known for Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually) will be attending with animation director Simon Otto (Love, Death & Robots, How to Train Your Dragon) and producer Nicole Hearon as well as production designer Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn.

The studio is also set to premiere the upcoming Ultraman: Rising feature as part of its official lineup just before it hits streaming on June 14. The film comes from directors Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima. Tindle wrote the screenplay with Marc Haimes and features a cast that includes Christopher Sean (You, Hawaii Five-O), Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles), Tamlyn Tomita (Avatar: The Last Airbender) Keone Young (Men in Black 3, Star Wars Rebels), Julia Harriman (Camp Rock). The animated feature is produced by Tom Knott and Lisa M. Poole.