What’s coming up in Warner Bros’ 4K Blu-ray release slate?

By
Posted 16 hours ago
WB 4k slateWB 4k slate

After all the drama surrounding the buying of Warner Bros. and their Hollywood legacy of titles, no matter who gets the final purchase, it’s probably a good time to gather up all the physical media of their movies while you can. That is, if the discs don’t crap out on you and the studio fulfills their promise of replacing the defective discs. So, while the bleak future of the company is still going through a takeover situation, in the immediate future, some of the studio’s titles are likely on their way to seeing a new ultra-high-definition remaster.

Which titles are said to be on the new 4K slate?

Thanks to some detective work on TheDigitalBits, they’ve been able to decipher what WB may be releasing in the new year of 2026. According to the site, Warner Bros.’ Korean distributor has been teasing the next year’s titles over social media, and they’ve been able to more or less confirm through their independent sources. The list is said to include,

  • William Wyler’s Ben-Hur (1959) – already listed for pre-order, TBA Q1
  • Alan J. Pakula’s All the President’s Men (1976) – already listed for pre-order, TBA Q1
  • Chuck Russell’s Eraser (1996)
  • Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity (2013)
  • Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks! (1996)
  • Neil Jordan’s Interview with the Vampire (1994)
  • Victor Fleming’s Gone with the Wind (1939)
  • P. T. Anderson’s Magnolia (1999)

Snatch them up while you can

While these titles have been confirmed by the site, they aren’t expected to be the only ones to be released in 2026. More are likely to be announced for release, and while the studio is going through its very public and very scary transitional period, the purchase of WB isn’t likely to impact the release of these movies or any of the upcoming ones that are set to be announced in the next few months.

Apparently, Warners has been working on releasing a 4K version of the technical marvel, Gravity, for some time now, but they needed to have director Alfonso Cuarón approve the HDR transfer of the picture and it presumably has finally happened. The only other titles that have been said to be in the works for some time are Mars Attacks!Gone with the Wind and Magnolia.

Source: TheDigitalBits
Tags: , , , ,

