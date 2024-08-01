Wayward: Netflix announces the start of production on Toni Collette thriller series

Netflix has unveiled a couple images of the cast to mark the start of production on the Toni Collette / Mae Martin thriller series Wayward

Netflix has announced that the thriller series Wayward has started filming in the Toronto area – and along with the start of production comes the unveiling of a couple pictures that show cast members on set! Those images can be seen in this article.

Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense), Mae Martin (The Flight Attendant), Sarah Gadon (Dracula Untold), Sydney Topliffe (Davey & Jonesie’s Locker), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Chucky), Brandon Jay McLaren (Tucker and Dale vs Evil), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Joshua Close (The Unusuals), and Patrick Gallagher (Big Sky) star in Wayward, a thriller set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the “troubled teen industry” and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next.

Cast member Mae Martin is also the creator of the show and serves as co-showrunner with Ryan Scott. Martin and Scott are executive producing the series with Hannah Mackay, as well as Jennifer Kawaja and Bruno Dubé of Sphere Media and Ben Farrell, who is producing through his company Objective Fiction.

Another executive producer on Wayward is director Euros Lyn, whose previous credits include episodes of Heartstopper and Doctor Who. Lyn will be directing the first, second, seventh, and eighth episode of Wayward. The other episodes are being directed by Renuka Jeyapalan, who has directed the romance film Stay the Night and episodes of Son of a Critch, and John Fawcett, whose credits include episodes of Orphan Black and the horror film Ginger Snaps, which is my favorite werewolf movie.

Martin, who previously co-created and starred in the Netflix comedy series Feel Good, provided the following statement: “ We are deep in the bizarre world of Wayward, and I am so excited to show everyone what we’ve been making — what a cast! I hope this show ignites the rebellious teenagers that exist in all of us. And, most importantly, let’s acknowledge that my hair is now several shades darker than previously, indicating that I am now in fact a serious actor. “

Does Wayward sound like a show you would be interested in checking out when it reaches Netflix? Take a look at the cast images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

WAYWARD. (L to R) Sydney Topliffe, Patrick J. Adams, and Alyvia Alyn Lind behind the scenes of episode 101 of WAYWARD. Cr. Michael Gibson/Netflix 2024