Weapons director Zach Cregger on the prequel talks: “It is real.”

Weapons , the new horror film from Barbarian (watch it HERE) writer/director Zach Cregger, was very well received, with JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray giving it a 9/10 review you can read at THIS LINK, and it had a good run at the box office. The reception was so positive that Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema quickly started planning to expand this into a franchise, talking to Cregger about making a prequel that would center on the Aunt Gladys character, played by Amy Madigan (Antlers). Madigan commented on the possibility during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying that “nothing’s real ’til it’s real.” Well, now Cregger has talked to Fangoria about the possibility – and he said, “It is real.” (And I say beware of SPOILERS in the article below.)

Cregger assembled a strong cast for Weapons, including Madigan, Julia Garner (Ozark), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), and Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives). Most details about the film have been successfully shrouded in mystery up to this point, but it has been said that it’s “an interrelated, multistory horror epic” that’s tonally in the vein of Magnolia, and the story revolves around the disappearance of elementary school kids in a small town . Here’s the official synopsis: When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

It has been said that Cregger had written more for Aunt Gladys in the Weapons script, including a whole chapter on her back story, but he pulled it to keep the movie from going too long. And during a conversation with Vanity Fair, he revealed that he told Madigan she could pick between two different options for the character’s back story. Option one: Gladys was just a normal person using dark magic to cure her disease. Option two: Gladys was a non-human creature who was using her bizarre makeup and wig in a poor attempt to mimic humans.

Maybe we’ll find out the truth in the prequel. When Fangoria asked Cregger about it, he told them, “ It is real and I’ve been talking to Warner Bros. about it. There’s a story and I’m pretty excited about it. It’s not bullshit. I was ready, I had it kind of in my pocket before the movie came out. “

We’ll have to wait and see if Cregger ends up directing the Weapons prequel, or if he’ll pass it over to someone else. In the meantime, he’s gearing up to go into production on a movie that’s inspired by the Resident Evil video game franchise.

Are you glad to hear that the Weapons prequel really is in the works? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.