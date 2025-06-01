Wednesday Season 2: The first 6 minutes unveils ritual magic, a TSA nightmare, and more for the return of the spooky series

Today may be Saturday, but the Netflix streaming service has just unveiled the first 6 minutes of season 2 of their hit Addams Family series Wednesday , which started filming in Ireland last May, wrapping production at the end of November. Those 6 minutes can be seen in the embed above – and that’s not the only Wednesday news we have to share!

Netflix recently announced that season 2 of the show will be split into two batches. The first part will start streaming on August 6th. (Yes, that is a Wednesday.) The second half will come along on September 3rd, yet another Wednesday. As part of the special TUDUM presentation, Netflix revealed that Lady Gaga will have a guest role in the upcoming season.

Wednesday comes to us from Millar Gough Ink, Tim Burton Productions, Toluca Pictures, and MGM Television, and is described as a comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap. Here’s the season 2 synopsis: Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

Jenna Ortega plays the title character. Beyond Wednesday, other members of the Addams Family include Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Gomez and Morticia, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Uncle Fester has only appeared on one episode of Wednesday so far, but we recently heard that the character might be getting his own spin-off series. New additions to the cast for season 2 include Anthony Michael Hall (Edward Scissorhands), Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski), Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things), Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Frances O’Connor (The Missing), Haley Joel Osment (Tusk), Heather Matarazzo (Scream), and Joonas Suotamo (The Acolyte), with Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous) as Grandmama.

Tim Burton directed half of season 2, which is the same thing he did for the first season. That means Burton is at the helm of four of the season’s eight episodes.

Are you looking forward to Wednesday season 2? Watch the first 6 minutes, then let us know by leaving a comment below.