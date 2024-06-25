Prison Break stars Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell reunite for hostage drama series from The Shield writer

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller, who rose to fame on Prison Break, are set to star in new hostage drama series Snatchback.

Variety reports that Prison Break stars Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell are set to reunite for Snatchback, a new hostage drama series in development at Universal Television.

The official logline for Snatchback reads: “ Inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today, the series follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous locations on the planet. ” Scott Rosenbaum, best known for his work writing and executive producing The Shield, is set to serve as writer and executive producer on the project. Purcell will also executive produce alongside Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Dannah Axelrod Summers of HopeTown Entertainment.

“ We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this team with such talented individuals, ” Tish Cyrus-Purcell said. “ Rosenbaum has crafted an emotionally charged and high stakes world where Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller reunite, bringing to the screen the extraordinary heroes of a real-life private hostage recovery team. “

Miller and Purcell starred in Prison Break as brothers Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows. The original series ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2009 and was followed by a TV movie, The Final Break. They returned for a Prison Break revival in 2017, and although another season was in the early stages, Miller later said he was officially done with the series.

However, the franchise may return as it was reported last year that Mayans M.C. co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Elgin James is developing a new Prison Break project for Hulu. The project will not follow the characters of the original series, but it will be set in the same world. James will write the series as well as executive produce alongside Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring, Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz.

Snatchback won’t be the first time Miller and Purcell have reunited since Prison Break. The pair also appeared together in The CW’s Arrowverse on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. Miller played Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold, and Purcell played Mick Rory, aka Heat Wave.