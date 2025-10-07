Of course Werner Herzog hates AI in films!

Whenever Werner Herzog has an opinion, we want to hear it, if not only because we can listen to it in his voice. Now, Herzog is marking himself as the latest legendary director to come after AI, saying it lacks the kind of soul that we movie lovers crave.

Werner Herzog appeared on a recent episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, where he made his case against AI once and for all. As he put it, “I have seen movies, short films, completely created by artificial intelligence. Story and acting and everything and they look completely dead. There are stories but they have no soul. It’s not only a spark, they are empty and soulless…You know, it’s a most common, lowest denominator of what is filling billions and billions of informations on the internet. The common denominator and nothing beyond this common denominator can be found in these fabrications. And you will immediately [identify]. You will find it very quickly.” Look, he may be on Instagram, but the man knows what too much technology can do.

Having emerged in film nearly 60 years ago, Werner Herzog has seen more evolution in the field than many. As such, we trust his take, even if it was already in line with what a lot of us feel anyway. He even covered the topic to a degree with his 2016 documentary Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World.

But Werner Herzog’s relationship with — or rather challenge to — AI doesn’t stop there or in recent comments. A couple of years ago, he actually gave his permission to the team behind About a Hero, which was co-written by AI that had been trained to rip from the works of Herzog himself. And for some reason, there is an entire website devoted to an AI-generated conversation between Herzog and Slovene philosopher Slavic Žižek, because sometimes artificial intelligence hits on the most niche audience you can think of.

Herzog’s next film, Bucking Fastard, stars Rooney Mara, Kate Mara, Orlando Bloom, Domhnall Gleeson, and Tilly Norwood — just kidding on that last one!

Are you in line with Werner Herzog’s views on AI?