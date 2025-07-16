It’s a Nosferatu reunion! Aaron Taylor-Johnson to star in Robert Eggers’ Werwulf, with Lily-Rose Depp also in talks

Robert Eggers may be staging a little Nosferatu reunion with Werwulf as Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to star in the upcoming horror flick. Not only that, but Lily-Rose Depp is also in talks to join the project. Both actors starred in Nosferatu.

The film is already slated for a December 25, 2026 release, and Eggers plans on shooting it later this year. He co-wrote the script with Sjón, his co-writer on The Northman. Details are being kept under wraps, but it’s been said that the story is set in 13th-century England. The script features “ dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated in Old English. ” The film was initially planned to be shot in black-and-white, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Eggers has teased that Werwulf is “ the darkest thing I’ve ever written, by far. “

Nosferatu was Eggers’ biggest success to date, and our own Chris Bumbray absolutely loved it. “ For me, this is up there with the best films of the year, and probably the only horror film I’ve seen recently that sent a true chill up my spine, ” he wrote in his review. “ Of all the films I’ve seen this year – and there have been a lot – this one seems to have the best chance of becoming a classic. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Although Werwulf will be up first, Eggers has several other projects on his slate. It was reported last month that he’s set to write and direct a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol for Warner Bros. Even more intriguing? He’s eyeing Willem Dafoe to play Ebenezer Scrooge. He’s also expected to write and direct a sequel to Labyrinth, the classic musical fantasy film directed by Jim Henson.

Taylor-Johnson was recently seen in Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later and will return in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. The sequel, helmed by Nia DaCosta, will hit theaters on January 16, 2026. As for Depp, she’s been filming Alpha Gang, a sci-fi comedy directed by the Zellner brothers. The film follows a group of alien invaders who are sent to conquer Earth but soon find themselves succumbing to human emotion.

What do you think of Aaron Taylor-Johnson (and likely Lily-Rose Depp) starring in Werwulf?