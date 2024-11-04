What Happened to Keanu Reeves?

A new episode of our What Happened to This Celebrity series just dropped on the JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, and with this one we’re taking a look at the life and career of one of the most beloved actors of his generation: Keanu Reeves. Here’s a guy who has been in the acting world since the 1980s, and just keeps getting more and more popular as the years go by. How is this possible? Well, it helps when you can play a dog-avenging badass like John Wick… and it also helps to have a reputation as being one of the most kind, warmhearted people in Hollywood. To hear all about Keanu Reeves, and to celebrate a very cool dude, check out the video embedded above.

As mentioned in the video, Reeves’ acting skills have been criticized, but he has made some great movies and brought to life some iconic characters. He’s best known for playing John Wick, Ted “Theodore” Logan from the Bill & Ted movies, and Neo from the Matrix franchise – but he has also played a Sam Raimi villain (in The Gift), gone up against Satan himself on more than one occasion (Constantine and The Devil’s Advocate), starred in one of the best action movies to never receive a sequel (Point Break – which did get a remake, but the less said about that, the better), starred in an action movie that received a Keanu-less sequel most fans wish hadn’t been made (Speed), and worked in some well-liked dramas (River’s Edge, My Own Private Idaho) and comedies (Parenthood). One recent, largely overlooked gem in his filmography is the romantic comedy Destination Wedding, which reunited him with his Bram Stoker’s Dracula (and A Scanner Darkly and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee) co-star Winona Ryder. Reeves cut his dialogue in the most recent John Wick movie down to the bare minimum, but if you want to see him deliver a great performance and a whole lot of dialogue, check out Destination Wedding.

Are you a Keanu Reeves fan? Check out the new episode of What Happened to This Celebrity, then let us know by leaving a comment below.