Why Gene Hackman loved playing Lex Luthor

Gene Hackman was one of the greatest screen presences in movie history. His gruff, no-nonsense persona made him a commanding force. But even the toughest guys like to loosen up a bit. So it’s no wonder Gene Hackman considers his time playing Lex Luthor was one of the most fun.

Gene Hackman sat Superman III out (for reasons we go into in this video) but returned for 1987’s The Quest for Peace, stepping right back into the character that exposed him to a whole new audience. Ahead of that movie’s release, Hackman appeared on BBC’s Wogan, where he talked about the challenges of sheer fun of playing the Superman villain. “I must say, it’s like a license to steal. Almost anything you do is gonna be OK because he’s kind of a flamboyant character and deranged and all the things actors loved to play…I’m always attracted to parts that extend me, that make me stretch…” Hackman would even land a BAFTA nomination for his performance, his first in the supporting category.

And while Gene Hackman’s take on Lex Luthor remains maybe the greatest ever (suck on that, James Gunn!), he hated his performance upon release. “I didn’t really like my work in it, after the film was over…And I decided to stop. I did quit for two years.” Even still, the opportunity to portray one of the comic book world’s most supreme villains ended up lending to a realization of sorts. “And then when I wanted to come back to work, it took a long time to get a job. But I’ve decided since then that one can do where you’re paid money obviously in a big-budget film…and you’re paid to bring a kind of a life to it. And it’s kind of fun, it really is. One gets used to that bigger than life attitude about that kind of role…I really enjoy it.” And no, Hackman had zero desire to ever play Clark Kent.

Superman would stand as Gene Hackman’s highest-grossing movie for 15 years, only being topped by 1993’s The Firm.

Where would you rank Lex Luthor in the extensive list of best Gene Hackman performances?