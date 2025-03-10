Why isn’t Megalopolis on Blu-ray or streaming?

With decades of his time and millions of his own money behind it, Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis was going to go one of two ways: it was either going to be a masterpiece or a complete and utter failure. Unfortunately, most would agree it fell into the latter camp. Even worse, most of us will never get to decide. Megalopolis topped out at a little under 2,000 screens domestically and it seems like that was the best opportunity you got to see it, as the movie has no physical or streaming release lined up. So what exactly is going on?

Less than two months after it hit theaters, Megalopolis was actually available to stream on Apple TV and Prime Video – but this is no longer the case. In fact, if you go to Prime Video’s Megalopolis page, it reads, “This title is unavailable due to expired rights.” Meanwhile, on Apple, it just says, “Coming Soon” , which is kind of a non-answer to the question. It was also expected to arrive on Peacock due to Lionsgate having a deal with NBCUniversal but this has yet to come to fruition.

According to World of Reel, Lionsgate is keeping Megalopolis from getting a Blu-ray or 4K release, meaning foreign discs are the only way to watch the movie at home. Honestly, it’s pretty ridiculous if that’s the case; and even it’s not and it’s just taking an extraordinarily long time for Megalopolis to get the physical media treatment, it’s all an injustice to Francis Ford Coppola and his fans. Megalopolis may have tumbled with critics and audiences (it took in somewhere around 10% of its budget worldwide), but it needs to be out there for people to have another opportunity to see it. How else can we have a conversation over it like Coppola himself was us to?

There have reportedly been discussions between Coppola and Criterion to get the movie released through the label, something that emerged when the director visited the Criterion Closet a couple of months ago.

The entire situation also calls the mind the fact that another Movie Brat, Martin Scorsese, is falling victim to similar wrongdoing from the studios, as Killers of the Flower Moon may also never be getting a physical media release despite coming out in 2023 and, you know, being directed by one of the greatest filmmakers ever.

What do you make of Megalopolis potentially never getting a physical media release? Do you think we’ll ever see it back on streaming?

