Jonathan Bailey says Wicked: For Good introduces a “heavier and more complicated” tonal shift for the anticipated sequel

After casting a spell on audiences and racking up award nominations, the anticipation for Wicked: For Good, the sequel to Jon M. Chu’s Wicked, is through the roof. The second final part of Elphaba’s story doesn’t land like a house in theaters until November 15, 2025. Still, Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), who plays the charming Prince Fiyero in the musical adaptation, is already drumming up excitement for the event of the holiday season. Speaking with IndieWire about WIcked: For Good, Jonathan Bailey said he thinks he’s beginning to understand the world inspired by Gregory Maguire’s novel, and there are moments he can’t wait to share with audiences.

“I think we understand the world and how it works [now],” he told the entertainment outlet. “I’m really excited for the tonal shift. The world gets heavier and more complicated and there’s just that pumping sense of hope and joy and resilience and all the things that we love about Elphaba’s journey that I can’t wait for.”

As IndieWire points out, Wicked: For Good finds Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) as a targeted political figure after vexing the Great and Powerful Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum). Meanwhile, Glinda (Ariana Grande) falls under the spell of becoming a sounding board for influential figures throughout Oz.

During his chin-wag with IndieWire, Jonathan Bailey also expressed excitement about seeing the film in theaters with family members and realizing that all his years of dance and theater training were worth the blood, sweat, and tears.

“Going to see ‘Wicked’ with friends and family and my Nana the day after it came out here, it’s just really struck me that it is all about local community projects,” Bailey said, referring to his childhood, which had been chock full of acting and dance classes. “There’s so many moments in your life where you can be inspired by art and passions can be awakened, but the biggest travesty is to allow them to remain dormant when you know they’re there. And so I’m always grateful for Fiyero and ‘Wicked’ because it really has brought my dancing back in [to my life], which is amazing.”

Wicked is still playing in theaters and is available for Digital purchase on various platforms. Are you excited for Wicked: For Good? What did you think about Wicked? Let us know in the comments section below.