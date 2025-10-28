Kate Beckinsale pulls out all the stops for a desperate heist in the action-packed trailer for Wildcat

Kate Beckinsale is locked and loaded for today’s Wildcat trailer, which finds its way to us courtesy of Aura Entertainment. Directed by James Nunn (One Shot) from a script by Dominic Burns (Allies), the upcoming action thriller finds Beckinsale and her team desperately hoping to avoid death while recovering an eight-year-old girl from kidnappers.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wildcat, per Aura Entertainment’s official press release:

“An ex-black ops team reunites to pull off a desperate heist and save an eight-year-old girl’s life. They have only 12 hours to navigate the lethal streets amidst a citywide riot, pay a large ransom, and frame a dangerous criminal organization.”

Wildcat stars Kate Beckinsale (Underworld franchise), Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat franchise), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Tom Bennett (House of the Dragon), Alice Krige (Star Trek: First Contact), Edmund Kingsley (The Witcher), and Matt Willis (Missing You)

“Wildcat pushes the boundaries of what action can be. Led by the incredible Kate Beckinsale, the film is packed with high-octane sequences that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats,” said Aura Entertainment CEO Marc Goldberg.

In today’s Wildcat trailer, Kate Beckinsale’s past comes back to haunt her when a group of mercenaries kidnaps an eight-year-old girl, and the key to letting her go is a fistful of cash and Beckinsale’s head on a platter. With no choice but to spring into action, Beckinsale gets her old team together to stage an elaborate heist, pitting two crime syndicates against one another while they attempt to rescue the young girl. Their situation quickly deteriorates as things spiral out of control.

Kate Beckinsale’s latest feature is Stolen Girl, a kidnapping thriller directed by James Kent (Testament of Youth, Lost Boys & Fairies) and based on a screenplay by Kas Graham and Rebecca Pollock.

Here’s the official synopsis for Stolen Girl:

Based on extraordinary real-life events, Stolen Girl follows a determined mother, Mara (Kate Beckinsale), whose world is shattered when her ex-husband, Karim, abducts their young daughter, Amina, and flees to the Middle East. Desperate to bring her child home, Mara teams up with Robeson (Scott Eastwood), an enigmatic ex-marine and child abduction specialist. Their mission takes them to Beirut, where they’re pulled into a treacherous web of international espionage, betrayal, and corruption. As time runs out, Mara faces the hardest choice of her life—reclaiming her daughter or leaving her behind for her own safety.

What do you think about today’s Wildcat trailer? The film arrives in theaters and on digital on November 25.