Wildcat: Kate Beckinsale and Lewis Tan’s action thriller acquired by Aura Entertainment

Posted 3 hours ago
Stolen GirlStolen Girl

What happens when two kick ass actors, Kate Beckinsale (Stolen Girl, Underworld, Canary Black) and Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat, Cobra Kai, Shadow and Bone), join forces for an upcoming action thriller? We’re about to find out when Wildcat pounces onto audiences in the United States.

According to Deadline, Aura Entertainment, a new distributor formed by Capstone Studios, Signature Entertainment, and Ascending Media Group, has acquired the rights to Wildcat, with plans to release the film digitally and in theaters on November 25.

In addition to Beckinsale, the film also stars Lewis Tan, Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, Last Action Hero), Tom Bennett (House of the Dragon), Alice Krige (Star Trek: First Contact), Edmund Kingsley (The Witcher), and Matt Willis (Missing You). According to Deadline’s writeup, Wildcat follows an ex–black ops team that reunites to pull off a desperate heist and save the life of an eight-year-old girl.

James Nunn (One Shot) directs Wildcat from a script by Dominic Burns (Lioness, Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot). James Harris produces Wildcat alongside Christian Mercuri, Crawford Anderson-Dillon, Mark Lane, and Burns.

Wildcat pushes the boundaries of what action can be. Led by the incredible Kate Beckinsale, the film is packed with high-octane sequences that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats,” said Aura Entertainment CEO Marc Goldberg.

Kate Beckinsale’s latest thriller is Stolen Girl, a kidnapping thriller directed by James Kent (Testament of Youth, Lost Boys & Fairies) and based on a screenplay by Kas Graham and Rebecca Pollock.

Here’s the official synopsis for Stolen Girl:

Based on extraordinary real-life events, Stolen Girl follows a determined mother, Mara (Kate Beckinsale), whose world is shattered when her ex-husband, Karim, abducts their young daughter, Amina, and flees to the Middle East. Desperate to bring her child home, Mara teams up with Robeson (Scott Eastwood), an enigmatic ex-marine and child abduction specialist. Their mission takes them to Beirut, where they’re pulled into a treacherous web of international espionage, betrayal, and corruption. As time runs out, Mara faces the hardest choice of her life—reclaiming her daughter or leaving her behind for her own safety.

Are you looking forward to learning more about Wildcat? Do you believe Marc Goldberg when he says Wildcat will push you to the edge of your seat? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
