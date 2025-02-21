Wishmaster (1997) – The Best Scene

After taking a look back at the John Ratzenberger cameo in House II: The Second Story, the beginning of House of 1000 Corpses, the awesomeness of Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, the leg smashing in the Stephen King adaptation Misery, three separate moments from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, the “Jason vs. Tina” battle in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, the “all hell breaks loose” sequence from the start of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake, the opening sequence of Pitch Black, a cool moment from The Crow, a memorable shark attack from Jaws 2, a creepy moment from Lost Highway, the climactic factory chase sequence from Child’s Play 2, the “Stigmata Martyr” dance scene from Night of the Demons, the beginning of Strange Days, and the Tech Noir club scene from The Terminator, JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek is continuing his The Best Scene video series by taking a look at his favorite sequence from the 1997 cult classic Wishmaster ! This is another situation where Lance is digging into a movie’s opening sequence, and you can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Directed by special effects artist Robert Kurtzman from a screenplay written by Peter Atkins, who is best known for his work on the Hellraiser franchise, Wishmaster has the following synopsis: An ancient hidden opal is found by Alexandra, a gemologist. Unknowingly, she releases an evil djinn from within, who wishes to take over the world but is restricted until his owner makes three wishes.

The film stars Tammy Lauren, Robert Englund, Chris Lemmon, Wendy Benson, Tony Crane, Jenny O’Hara, Ricco Ross, Gretchen Palmer, Angus Scrimm, George ‘Buck’ Flower, Ted Raimi, Kane Hodder, Tony Todd, Reggie Bannister, Dennis Hayden, and Tom Savini, with Andrew Divoff as The Djinn.

Are you a fan of the opening scene in Wishmaster? What did you think of this best scene video?

