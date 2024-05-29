Witchboard 2 was getting a new Blu-ray release, but it has been postponed indefinitely

Writer/director Kevin S. Tenney’s 1986 horror film Witchboard is one of my all-time favorites, and I also enjoy the 1993 sequel Witchboard 2: The Devil’s Doorway , which has previously received a Blu-ray release from Olive Films. Yesterday, Tenney took to his Facebook account to share a picture of him with Witchboard 2 star Ami Dolenz and reveal that a Blu-ray re-release was in the works at some unspecified company… but, unfortunately, has been postponed indefinitely for reasons Tenney didn’t reveal.

Tenney wrote, “ Hung out with the lovely and talented Ami Dolenz while she gave an on-camera interview in her living room for a Blu-ray re-release of Witchboard 2, which was due to come out earlier this year. This is the only on-camera interview she’s ever recorded for our film as far as I know, but unfortunately its release has been postponed indefinitely for the time being… “

The previous Blu-ray release of Witchboard 2 contained deleted scenes, a behind-the-scenes featurette, and a commentary with Tenney and Dolenz’s co-stars Julie Michaels (Jason Goes to Hell) and John Gatins (who went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for writing Flight after starring in Witchboard 2 and Leprechaun 3), but it would be great to watch this new on-camera interview with Dolenz. So here’s hoping whatever issues there are will be worked out and we’ll be able to see this new Witchboard 2 Blu-ray before long.

Written and directed by Tenney, Witchboard 2 has the following synopsis: A beautiful young woman unlocks a passageway to pure evil in the spine-tingling supernatural sequel to the popular hit, Witchboard. When Paige Benedict (Ami Dolenz, Ticks, She’s Out of Control) moves into her new artist’s loft, the only thing on her mind is her art and her slightly loopy landlady Elaine (Laraine Newman, Saturday Night Live). But when she finds an old Ouija board buried in her closet, she discovers that this new apartment isn’t hers at all. Through the board, Paige in contacted by the spirit of a former tenant who claims she was murdered there. Against the advice of her ex-boyfriend Mitch (Timothy Gibbs, The Kindred), Paige is drawn deeper into the mystery as she finds her dreams overtaken with vivid, erotic and brutal visions of unspeakable horror. And when other tenants in the building begin falling prey to violent, mysterious deaths, Paige realizes that only she can seal the door to the terrifying nightmare she has unwittingly unleashed and the price may be her soul. Stylishly directed by horror veteran Kevin S. Tenney (Night of the Demons).

