Wonder Man gets a meta teaser trailer addressing superhero fatigue

We know the Marvel series Wonder Man is supposed to be released through the Disney+ streaming service sometime in January of 2026, we just don’t know exactly when it’s going to arrive yet. When it does, Marvel’s Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum says we’re in for a “very sincere, beautiful” show with an episode count of 8. While we wait for the specific release date to be announced, a simple teaser trailer has dropped online to confirm that Wonder Man is taking a meta approach and will be addressing, to some degree, the idea of superhero fatigue. You can watch it in the embed above.

Wonder Man focuses on one of Marvel’s oldest characters, as title character Simon Williams was introduced back in 1964, in the pages of Avengers #9. “He began his comic book career as a villain but got reintroduced as a hero in the late 1970s. Wonder Man’s civilian name is Simon Williams, and he was a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers. As an actor and stuntman, Williams’ look included wearing a turtleneck, a red jacket, and sunglasses. Wonder Man strongly relates to Marvel characters Vision and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The trio shared several adventures, with Wonder Man and Vision thinking of each other as brothers in action. After Vision was dismantled, the villain-turned-hero developed intense feelings for Wanda.”

MSN noted that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman) stars and is joined in the cast by Ben Kingsley, who reprises his Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings role of actor Trevor Slattery; Demetrius Grosse, who plays Simon’s brother, Eric Williams, an Avengers villain from the comics known as the Grim Reaper, and Ed Harris as Simon’s agent, Neal Saroyan. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton as a producer on the show, with Andrew Guest (Hawkeye) serving as the head writer.

Seven months ago, Winderbaum told Collider that Wonder Man is “ a very new flavor for Marvel. It’s straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever. I think it’s the best show no one’s ever seen, and I’m very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it’s a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It’s a love letter to acting as a profession, and it’s a very sincere, kind of beautiful show. ” Winderbaum went on to say that the episode runtimes range from 20-something to 40-something minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Wonder Man on Disney+? Take a look at the teaser trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.