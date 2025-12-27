Zack Snyder posts test photos of Henry Cavill wearing Christopher Reeve’s original Superman suit

While many were counting their winnings from Santa Claus on Christmas Day, Zack Snyder was busy stuffing the stockings of Snyderverse fans with test photos featuring a look at Henry Cavill’s original Superman suit for 2013’s Man of Steel.

Snyder Claus is coming to town

Snyder shared the images on his personal Instagram account. The first photo shows Cavill dressed in a classic-looking Superman suit, as worn by Christopher Reeve, complete with red trunks. Cavill appears quite stoic in the picture, standing on an empty tarmac amidst a gorgeous, mountainous backdrop and a cloud-filled sky. The second photo is a close-up of the first, letting us see Cavill’s face and costume in greater detail. The original suit presents a more traditional look at the DC hero, minus the metallic, almost beveled, fishnet-like pattern of Superman’s suit in Man of Steel. While I prefer the suit in the test images, it doesn’t match the tone of Snyder’s films.

Henry Cavill made his Superman debut in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. The film grossed $668 million at the global box office and helped launch what fans and the entertainment industry refer to as the “Snyderverse.” Cavill reprises the role of Kal-El, the Son of Krypton, in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Snyder on the test photos

Snyder commented on the images, reflecting on their power and influence, saying, “With the last image I shared, and this one we showed WB everyone agreed: Henry Cavill was Superman. That’s where the journey began. -Merry Christmas,” he wrote.

Cavill on wearing the suit for Black Adam

Previously, Cavill spoke about slipping into the suit for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam film, a project that fizzled upon release, effectively sounding the death knell for the Snyderverse. Ahead of the film’s release, Johnson said it was to redefine the DCEU, but alas, it came and went with little fanfare, even from the most hardcore of Snyderverse fans. I didn’t hate it, but the DCEU felt like it was already one foot in front of the other regarding its death march.

“I went to Warner Bros.’ studio in the UK and got back in the suit,” Cavill said in a discussion at the 92nd Street Y. “It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn’t sure how I would feel… whether it would be something very emotionally connective because I put the Man of Steel suit back on. I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit. It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again.”

What do you think about Henry Cavill’s test photos for Man of Steel? Which suit do you like more? Let us know in the comments section below.