Zootopia 2 dethrones Frozen 2 to become Disney’s highest-grossing film ever

Disney is marching into the new year with its head held high as the studio celebrates its latest milestone, thanks to the runaway success of Zootopia 2. The animated sequel, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, is now Disney’s highest-grossing animated feature with more than $1.47 billion. This total defeats the House Mouse’s previous record holder, Frozen 2, which made $1.45 billion in 2019.

How much has Zootopia 2 made at the box office?

According to the latest numbers from Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 has banked over $344 million domestically, while its international total stands at a whopping $1.13 billion. The animated adventure performed like gangbusters over the Christmas Holiday, adding $87.9 million to its already astounding total. Zootopia 2 is the fastest PG-rated movie in history to surpass $1 billion at the box office, a feat it achieved in just 17 days of release. The film shone brightly in China, where it’s earned over $500 million, the highest total for a U.S. release. Zootopia 2 joins an elite club of three movies to cross the $1 billion mark this year, including Lilo & Stitch ($1.03 billion) and China’s Ne Zha 2 ($2.2 billion).

What’s Zootopia 2 about?

The official description for Zootopia 2 reads:

“After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.

While Zootopia 2 introduces Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (voice of Fortune Feimster) and quokka therapist Dr. Fuzzby (voice of Quinta Brunson), the upcoming feature film also welcomes back a herd of characters who made their debut in the Oscar-winning film Zootopia. ‘It’s been an absolute joy to reteam with so many actors who made the first film so special, and so exciting to expand the world with our phenomenal new cast members,’ said director/writer Jared Bush (chief creative officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios). ‘I can’t wait for audiences to see what other surprises we have in store in this brand-new adventure.'”

I’ve yet to see Zootopia 2. Then again, I think the last movie I saw in a theater was Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. It’s ridiculous. Trust me. I know. One of my New Year’s resolutions is to attend the theater more often. However, it’s because not much has caught my fancy in 2025. Hopefully, 2026 brings the noise.