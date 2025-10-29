Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps uncover a secret society of snakes in an international trailer for Zootopia 2

Something secret is writhing beneath the streets of Zootopia, and today, a new international trailer for Zootopia 2 is here to expose the truth! This time, our duo gets presented with a make-or-break assignment from Chief Bogo, and if Hopps and Wilde don’t solve this case, Bogo will end their partnership. The trailer takes us on a wild ride through their adventure as a snake named Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan) makes his way to Zootopia, alarming the citizens with his appearance. After all, there are no snakes in Zootopia. Or are there?

As today’s international trailer for Zootopia 2 reveals, there’s a secret society of snakes in the bowels of the big city, and not everyone hiding beneath the surface is as terrible as the 1% of Zootopia would have you believe.

The official description for Zootopia 2 reads:

“After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.

While Zootopia 2 introduces Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (voice of Fortune Feimster) and quokka therapist Dr. Fuzzby (voice of Quinta Brunson), the upcoming feature film also welcomes back a herd of characters who made their debut in the Oscar-winning film Zootopia. ‘It’s been an absolute joy to reteam with so many actors who made the first film so special, and so exciting to expand the world with our phenomenal new cast members,’ said director/writer Jared Bush (chief creative officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios). ‘I can’t wait for audiences to see what other surprises we have in store in this brand-new adventure.'”

What do you think about the international trailer for Zootopia 2? Do you trust snakes? Let us know in the comments section below.