Weekend Box Office: Zootopia 2 pulls off a $156 million 5-day opening; Wicked 2 loses a tiny bit of magic

As predicted by pretty much everyone (including us), Zootopia 2 had no trouble taking the top spot at the holiday box office. It grossed $96.8 million over the weekend (compared to the original’s $75 million opening) and $154 million over the full five-day holiday period. That makes it the second-biggest Thanksgiving opening ever, behind only Moana 2, which made a gargantuan $220 million.

Overseas, Zootopia 2 is an absolute phenomenon—especially in China, where it shattered records. The international weekend haul reached $556 million, giving it the biggest global opening of the year, with over $400 million earned internationally alone.

Wicked: For Good Falls 57% in Week Two

One surprising development is that Wicked: For Good, despite its A CinemaScore, didn’t hold as strongly as some expected. It brought in $62 million, compared to the first film’s $81 million in the same frame. Even so, its $270 million domestic total is excellent, and it remains on track to surpass the $400 million mark.

Even if the story was intended as a two-parter, there’s no chance franchise-hungry Universal lets this sit. Expect a spinoff or follow-up of some kind sooner rather than later.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Holds Steady in Week Three

Lionsgate’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t delivered a solid week-three hold, dropping only 22% to gross $7 millionfor a $49 million domestic total. While not blockbuster numbers domestically, the film is a major overseas hit, with $187 million globally so far. It will likely finish around the $250 million range (and possibly even $300 million). With results like that, a sequel is almost guaranteed.

Predator: Badlands Posts Mixed Results

Another would-be franchise, Predator: Badlands, continued its mixed performance, earning $4.8 million for an $85 million domestic total. It’s likely to top out near $95 million domestically, with around $200 million internationally.

Given this and Alien: Romulus both performing decently (though neither was a breakout hit), it’s reasonable to expect Alien vs. Predator to be the next project 20th Century Studios greenlights—unless they pivot to the Ripley sequel reportedly being written by Walter Hill.

The Running Man Continues to Struggle

The Running Man continued its poor box office run with $3.7 million, bringing its total to a troubling $34.2 million. Glen Powell is undoubtedly hoping his upcoming thriller How to Make a Killing pulls him out of this cold streak before the momentum of his rising stardom fizzles.

A24’s Eternity, starring Elizabeth Olsen, performed moderately well with $3.1 million on 1,300 screens for a $2.3K per-screen average. Like many adult-skewing films, it will likely find a larger audience on VOD.

Where Is Wake Up Dead Man?

One movie missing from the standard box office charts is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, as Netflix does not report grosses. Industry chatter places it at around $2.5 million on 600 screens—much lower than Glass Onion, which made $13 million on a similar footprint. Most viewers are clearly waiting for the streaming release in a few weeks.

Rental Family and Hamnet Perform Modestly

Brendan Fraser’s Rental Family continued its so-so run, earning $2.1 million for a $7.3 million total—actually one of the stronger awards-season performers.

Hamnet had a strong specialty debut with $880K on only 119 screens. However, its $7.3K per-screen average, while respectable, suggests its commercial prospects may remain modest unless Oscar buzz intensifies.

Sisu: Road to Revenge Crashes Hard

Sisu: Road to Revenge completely collapsed, falling 66% to ninth place with $810K, and a brutal $365 per-screen average. A Sisu 3 seems extremely unlikely at this point.

Nuremberg Holds Steady

Finally, Nuremberg continued to perform well, earning $750K on 540 screens for a $12.5 million domestic total—making it one of the higher-grossing awards titles of the year.

Next Weekend: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Next weekend sees the release of Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. Will it be a hit like The Black Phone 2 or a flop like M3GAN 2.0? Let us know in the comments.