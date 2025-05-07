Movie News

10 Things I Hate About You: The film’s director is developing a sequel trilogy, which will also feature a nod to Heath Ledger

Posted 3 hours ago
The 1999 high school comedy, 10 Things I Hate About You, helped usher in Heath Ledger as a new breakout star on American shores. The movie was a modern day retelling of the Shakespeare play The Taming of the Shrew and featured an ensemble cast that also included Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan, Allison Janney and Larry Miller. The teen romance film would also become a hit as it opened second at the box office (having gone up against The Matrix) and grossed over $50 million worldwide on a $30 million budget. It would also spawn a TV show adaptation on ABC Family in 2009. Deadline is reporting that the director of the original film, Gil Junger, is now planning to make a sequel trilogy to the 1999 comedy.

The sequel trilogy will also have a nod to the late star, Heath Ledger, who played the school’s rebellious student, Patrick Verona. Junger revealed in a new interview that he is collaborating with Naya Elle James on a trio of screenplays. The first of which will be titled 10 Things I Hate About Dating. The next two installments that are planned to follow will be titled 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

This sequel trilogy pitch hasn’t officially been greenlit by the studio. However, Junger has told People that the first sequel “is definitely in the works as a feature film. We’re developing it right now.” Other than the revealing of the titles, no details on the plots have been announced, and Junger hasn’t even thought about a cast that he’s considering. Although, the director would like to work with the original cast again, as he said, “I would love to work with Julia again. She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way.” He’s definitely open to having legacy characters return and “have some cameos or even real parts,” adding, “I’d love Larry Miller to come back because he’s so great.”

Junger was inquired if there would be a nod to Heath Ledger in the new series. He responded, “I think that’s a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes. … He deserves to be loved.”

Would you like to see a 10 Things I Hate About You sequel trilogy? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline, People
