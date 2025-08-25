100 Nights of Hero teaser trailer: Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe, Charli XCX, and more star in romance fantasy

The Middle Eastern folktales One Thousand and One Nights got the graphic novel treatment in Isabel Greenberg’s The One Hundred Nights of Hero. Now, Greenberg’s version of the story is getting the big screen treatment in the upcoming romance fantasy film 100 Nights of Hero , which is set to receive a world premiere on September 6th at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival (specifically, at Venice Critics’ Week’s Closing Night), with a theatrical release to follow on December 5th. The Independent Film Company holds the film’s North American distribution rights. With 100 Nights of Hero‘s premiere date right around the corner, a teaser trailer has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Written and directed by Julia Jackman, who previously made the 2023 musical comedy Bonus Track, 100 Nights of Hero has a stacked cast that includes Emma Corrin (The Crown), Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), Maika Monroe (Longlegs), Amir El-Masry (Limbo), singer/songwriter Charli XCX, Richard E. Grant (Withnail and I), and Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything).

Here’s the synopsis: When her neglectful husband departs after placing a secret wager to test her fidelity, Cherry (Monroe) and her sharp-witted maid, Hero (Corrin), must fend off a dangerously seductive visitor: Manfred (Galitzine). And here’s the description of Greenberg’s graphic novel: In the tradition of The Arabian Nights, a beautifully illustrated tapestry of folk tales and myths about the secret legacy of female storytellers in an imagined medieval world. In the Empire of Migdal Bavel, Cherry is married to Jerome, a wicked man who makes a diabolical wager with his friend Manfred: if Manfred can seduce Cherry in one hundred nights, he can have his castle — and Cherry. But what Jerome doesn’t know is that Cherry is in love with her maid Hero. The two women hatch a plan: Hero, a member of the League of Secret Story Tellers, will distract Manfred by regaling him with a mesmerizing tale each night for 100 nights, keeping him at bay. Those tales are beautifully depicted here, touching on themes of love and betrayal and loyalty and madness.

100 Nights of Hero is produced by Stephanie Aspin, Helen Simmons, and Grant S. Johnson.

Does 100 Nights of Hero sound interesting to you? What did you think of the film’s teaser trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I’m not familiar with the source material – neither the Middle Eastern folktales nor the Isabel Greenberg graphic novel – but 100 Nights of Hero does seem to me like it could be interesting, and Julia Jackman assembled an impressive cast for the film. I look forward to seeing how it has turned out.