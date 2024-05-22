1313: James Wan, Lindsey Anderson Beer developing a dark reimagining of The Munsters

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines director Lindsey Anderson Beer has a whole lot of projects in the works at Paramount, from a new version of Sleepy Hollow to a film inspired by the American Girl toy brand – but that isn’t stopping her from teaming up with Universal Content Productions and genre regular James Wan (as well as his wife Ingrid Bisu) to develop a TV series called 1313 , which is described as being a darker reimagining of the 1964 classic sitcom The Munsters. If 1313 gets a series order, Anderson Beer will be serving as the showrunner.

According to Deadline, 1313 will be “a horror series that plays on the Universal Monsterverse,” which makes sense, since the Munsters family included vampires, a little werewolf, and a version of Frankenstein’s Monster. As for the title of this new project, it comes from the fact that the Munsters lived in a house with the address 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

The Munsters ran for two seasons, from September 1964 to May 1966, and consisted of 70 episodes. (You can buy the complete series at THIS LINK.) Over the decades, those episodes have been followed by an animated one-hour special called The Mini-Munsters, a syndicated series called The Munsters Today (which ran for 72 episodes), a Bryan Fuller reimagining called Mockingbird Lane (the pilot episode was aired, but the show wasn’t ordered to series), and several feature films: Munster, Go Home!, The Munsters’ Revenge, Here Come the Munsters, The Munsters’ Scary Little Christmas, and Rob Zombie’s The Munsters. Back in 2004, the Wayans were said to be developing a Munsters movie, but that didn’t go anywhere. Neither did Seth Meyers’ 2017 idea to drop the Munsters into modern-day Brooklyn.

Details on the horror approach Anderson Beer, Wan, and Bisu are taking to the property have not been revealed.

1313 is coming our way from Atomic Monster and Lab Brew. Anderson Beer and Wan will be executive producing the show with Michael Clear and Rob Hackett while Bisu serves as co-executive producer.

What do you think of this creative team reimagining The Munsters as a horror series called 1313?