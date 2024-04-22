Lindsey Anderson Beer’s slate of projects at Paramount includes sci-fi, horror, and a new Sleepy Hollow

Writer/director Lindsey Anderson Beer’s Pet Sematary prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines didn’t go over well with a lot of genre fans – including myself (I gave it a 6/10 review, but remember almost nothing about it at this point) – but it was a big success for the Paramount+ streaming service. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, “The movie debuted as the No. 1 title on Paramount+ and quickly broke the streamer’s record for the most-watched Paramount+ original movie within the first 30 days of a film’s release in the U.S.” So it’s no surprise that Paramount has renewed their first-look deal with Anderson Beer and her production banner Lab Brew, allowing the filmmaker to continue developing a slate of projects for the studio. This slate includes the new version of Sleepy Hollow that Beer was said to be working on back in 2022.

Here’s what’s on the Lab Brew slate, as reported by THR: Here Comes the Dark, a supernatural thriller written by Shane and Carey Van Dyke, whose previous credits include Don’t Worry Darling and The Silence.

The sci-fi thriller Optimize, based on a short story of the same name written by Anderson Beer, with Anderson Beer attached to direct, write and produce. Lashana Lynch is attached to star.

A feature inspired by the popular toy brand American Girl, with Anderson Beer attached to write and produce alongside Mattel Films and Temple Hill.

Searching for Susy Thunder, based on the true story of Susan Thunder, one of the first and most infamous hackers in the 1980s.

Sleepy Hollow with Anderson Beer attached to write, direct, and produce alongside Todd Garner of Broken Road.

Wilderness Reform, based on Matt and Harrison Query’s upcoming book of the same name. The novel has the following description: Thirteen-year-old Ben is sent to a remote reform program for troubled teens by a juvenile court judge. But when he arrives at the camp, located on the edge of the vast wilderness of northwestern Montana, he immediately recognizes that there is something off about the counselors. They’re too friendly and upbeat… yet Ben can tell there’s an undercurrent of menace. As he gets to know the boys in his cabin, he soon discovers that they each have far more going for them than whatever crime landed them there. And each has a different critical skill, one that could help them unearth what is really going on in this place—and how to make it out alive. They are inching ever closer to the truth, and the hidden evil beneath the camp’s surface will make itself known in order to deter them.

Anderson Beer is working with Lab Brew’s newly hired vice presidents Alexandra Bank and Spencer Walken to get these projects ready for production.

Daria Cercek and Mike Ireland, co-presidents of Paramount Pictures Motion Picture Group, provided the following statement: “ Lindsey is a wonderfully gifted writer, director and producer with sharp instincts and a distinct creative vision, who also happens to be a truly delightful person. We’re thrilled to continue making movies together and building on our success. “

Anderson Beer had this to say: “ Mike and Daria are true friends and champions to their filmmakers, and I am excited to continue our very special partnership. From the scary and thrilling like Optimize, to the whimsical and surprising like American Girl, I am extremely proud of the slate we are building together. Alexandra and Spencer are invaluable assets as LAB BREW continues to expand and amplify character-driven stories from talented and unique voices. “

What do you think of the slate of projects Lindsey Anderson Beer is developing for Paramount? Do Here Comes the Dark, Optimize, American Girl, Searching for Susy Thunder, Sleepy Hollow, and/or Wilderness Reform sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.