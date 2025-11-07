KPop Demon Hunters, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and more dominate the 2026 Grammy nominations list

The 2026 Grammy nominations are coming in hot, with notable nods to some of today’s most sensational musical artists lighting up an extensive list of categories! This year, artists like Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Justin Bieber, Tyler, the Creator, SZA, and Sabrina Carpenter are shining brightly. Still, it’s Netflix and Sony’s KPop Demon Hunters that’s going “Golden” with four nominations, including Best Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media, with the soundtrack getting nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.
Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with nine mentions, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Lady Gaga was also a big winner in the nominations department with seven nods for her album, Mayhem.
Notably, at least for me, is Deftones receiving a Best Rock Album nomination for my favorite album of the year, private music. I’m also stoked to see Sleep Token nominated in two categories for Best Metal Performance (Emergeance) and Best Rock Song (Caramel). Each of these nods is well-deserved, and my fingers are crossed for private music to take the win.
Here’s the complete list of nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards:
Record Of The Year
“DTMF” – Bad Bunny
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“Wild Flower” – Billie Eilish
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar with SZA
“The Subway” – Chappell Roan
“Apt” – Rosé and Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T and Malice
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Mutt – Leon Thomas
Chromakopia – Tyler, The Creator
Song Of The Year
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
Songwriters: Lady Gaga, Henry Walter and Andrew Watt
“Anxiety” – Doechii
Songwriter: Jaylah Hickmon
“Apt” – Rosé and Bruno Mars
Songwriters: Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas and Henry Walter
“DTMF” – Bad Bunny
Songwriters: Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry and Roberto José Rosado Torres
“Golden” [from KPop Demon Hunters] – Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
Songwriters: Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick
“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Songwriters: Jack Antonof, Roswita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
Songwriters: Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter
“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish
Songwriters: Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Jessie Jo Dillon
Edgar Barrera
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Best Pop Vocal Album
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy [Part 2] – Teddy Swims
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Daisies” – Justin Bieber
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Disease” – Lady Gaga
“The Subway” – Chappell Roan
“Messy” – Lola Young
Best Traditional Country Album
Dollar A Day – Charley Crockket
American Romance – Lukas Nelson
Oh What a Beautiful World – Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman – Margo Price
Ain’t In It for My Health – Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
Patterns – Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter – Tyler Childers
Evangeline vs. The Machine – Eric Church
Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
Postcards from Texas – Miranda Lambert
Best Música Urbana Album
Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
Mixteip – J Balvin
Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado – Feid
Naiki – Nicki Nicole
EUB Deluxe – Trueno
Sinfónico (En Vivo) – Yandel
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
“Gabriela” – KATSEYE
“APT.” – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
“30 For 30” – SZA With Kendrick Lamar
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & benny blanco
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson
“Just Keep Watching (From “F1® The Movie”)” – Tate McRae
“Illegal” – PinkPantheress
Best Rock Song
“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
“Caramel” – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
“Glum” – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
“NEVER ENOUGH” – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
“Zombie” – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)
Best Alternative Music Album
SABLE, fABLE – Bon Iver
Songs Of A Lost World – The Cure
DON’T TAP THE GLASS – Tyler, The Creator
moisturizer – Wet Leg
Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams
Best R&B Performance
“YUKON” – Justin Bieber
“It Depends” – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Folded” – Kehlani
“MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas
“Heart Of A Woman” – Summer Walker
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS – GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly – JID
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Solo Performance
“Nose On The Grindstone” – Tyler Childers
“Good News” – Shaboozey
“Bad As I Used To Be [From “F1® The Movie”]” – Chris Stapleton
“I Never Lie” – Zach Top
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Album
BIG MONEY – Jon Batiste
Bloom – Larkin Poe
Last Leaf On The Tree – Willie Nelson
So Long Little Miss Sunshine – Molly Tuttle
Middle – Jesse Welles
Best Latin Pop Album
Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro
BOGOTÁ (DELUXE) – Andrés Cepeda
Tropicoqueta – KAROL G
Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade
¿Y ahora qué? – Alejandro Sanz
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
How To Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer
Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer
Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer
Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer
More Nominations
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
No Cap
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
Disclosure, producer; Guy Lawrence, mixer
Victory Lap
Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
Blake Cascoe, Berwyn Du Bois, Fred again.., Darcy Lewis, Dan Mayo & PlaqueBoyMax, producers; Tom Norris, mixer
SPACE INVADER
KAYTRANADA
KAYTRANADA, producer; KAYTRANADA, mixer
VOLTAGE
Skrillex
John Feldmann & Skrillex, producers; Luca Pretolesi, Skrillex & Virtual Riot, mixers
End Of Summer
Tame Impala
Kevin Parker, producer; Kevin Parker, mixer
Best Dance/Electronic Album
EUSEXUA
FKA twigs
Ten Days
Fred again..
Fancy That
PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale
RÜFÜS DU SOL
F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3
Skrillex
Best Remixed Recording
Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)
Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
Don’t Forget About Us
FKAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)
A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix
Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
Galvanize
Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
Golden – David Guetta REM/X
David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Best Rock Performance
U Should Not Be Doing That
Amyl and The Sniffers
The Emptiness Machine
Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH
Turnstile
Mirtazapine
Hayley Williams
Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning
YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II
Best Metal Performance
Night Terror
Dream Theater
Lachryma
Ghost
Emergence
Sleep Token
Soft Spine
Spiritbox
BIRDS
Turnstile
Best Rock Album
private music
Deftones
I quit
HAIM
From Zero
Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH
Turnstile
Idols
YUNGBLUD
Best Alternative Music Performance
Everything Is Peaceful Love
Bon Iver
Alone
The Cure
SEEIN’ STARS
Turnstile
mangetout
Wet Leg
Parachute
Hayley Williams
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Here We Are
Durand Bernarr
UPTOWN
Lalah Hathaway
LOVE YOU TOO
Ledisi
Crybaby
SZA
VIBES DON’T LIE
Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song
Folded
Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)
Heart Of A Woman
David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
It Depends
Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)
Overqualified
James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
YES IT IS
Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
Best Progressive R&B Album
BLOOM
Durand Bernarr
Adjust Brightness
Bilal
LOVE ON DIGITAL
Destin Conrad
Access All Areas
FLO
Come As You Are
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best R&B Album
BELOVED
GIVĒON
Why Not More?
Coco Jones
The Crown
Ledisi
Escape Room
Teyana Taylor
MUTT
Leon Thomas
Best Rap Performance
Outside
Cardi B
Chains & Whips
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
Anxiety
Doechii
tv off
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Proud Of Me
Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
Wholeheartedly
JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
luther
Kendrick Lamar With SZA
WeMaj
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
SOMEBODY LOVES ME
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Best Rap Song
Anxiety
Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
The Birds Don’t Sing
Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)
Sticky
Aaron Bolton, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Dudley Alexander Duverne, Tyler Okonma, Janae Wherry, Gloria Woods & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
TGIF
Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
tv off
Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places)
Queen Sheba
Black Shaman
Marc Marcel
Pages
Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton
Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople
Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends
Words For Days Vol. 1
Mad Skillz
Best Jazz Performance
Noble Rise
Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield
Windows – Live
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True
Samara Joy
Four
Michael Mayo
All Stars Lead To You – Live
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Elemental
Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
We Insist 2025!
Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell
Portrait
Samara Joy
Fly
Michael Mayo
Live at Vic’s Las Vegas
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Trilogy 3 (Live)
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Southern Nights
Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore
Belonging
Branford Marsalis Quartet
Spirit Fall
John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade
Fasten Up
Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Orchestrator Emulator
The 8-Bit Big Band
Without Further Ado, Vol 1
Christian McBride Big Band
Lumen
Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band
Basie Rocks!
Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra
Lights on a Satellite
Sun Ra Arkestra
Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores
Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
La Fleur de Cayenne
Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band
The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa
Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole
Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro
Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard
Miguel Zenón Quartet
Best Alternative Jazz Album
honey from a winter stone
Ambrose Akinmusire
Keys To The City Volume One
Robert Glasper
Ride into the Sun
Brad Mehldau
LIVE-ACTION
Nate Smith
Blues Blood
Immanuel Wilkins
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Wintersongs
Laila Biali
The Gift Of Love
Jennifer Hudson
Who Believes In Angels?
Elton John & Brandi Carlile
Harlequin
Lady Gaga
A Matter Of Time
Laufey
The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Barbra Streisand
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Brightside
ARKAI
Ones & Twos
Gerald Clayton
BEATrio
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez
Just Us
Bob James & Dave Koz
Shayan
Charu Suri
Best Musical Theater Album
Buena Vista Social Club
Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
Death Becomes Her
Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard & Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey & Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
Gypsy
Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson & Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai & George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)
Just In Time
Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence & Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick & Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Maybe Happy Ending
Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron & Helen J Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey & Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
A Song To Sing
Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
Trailblazer
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
Love Me Like You Used To Do
Margo Price & Tyler Childers
Amen
Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame
George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
Bitin’ List
Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)
Good News
Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)
I Never Lie
Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)
Somewhere Over Laredo
Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)
A Song To Sing
Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)
Best American Roots Performance
LONELY AVENUE
Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman
Ancient Light
I’m With Her
Crimson And Clay
Jason Isbell
Richmond On The James
Alison Krauss & Union Station
Beautiful Strangers
Mavis Staples
Best Americana Performance
Boom
Sierra Hull
Poison In My Well
Maggie Rose & Grace Potter
Godspeed
Mavis Staples
That’s Gonna Leave A Mark
Molly Tuttle
Horses
Jesse Welles
Best American Roots Song
Ancient Light
Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
BIG MONEY
Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Foxes In The Snow
Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)
Middle
Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)
Spitfire
Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)
Best Bluegrass Album
Carter & Cleveland
Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter
A Tip Toe High Wire
Sierra Hull
Arcadia
Alison Krauss & Union Station
Outrun
The Steeldrivers
Highway Prayers
Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
Ain’t Done With The Blues
Buddy Guy
Room On The Porch
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey
Maria Muldaur
Look Out Highway
Charlie Musselwhite
Young Fashioned Ways
Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Breakthrough
Joe Bonamassa
Paper Doll
Samantha Fish
A Tribute To LJK
Eric Gales
Preacher Kids
Robert Randolph
Family
Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow
Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
Crown Of Roses
Patty Griffin
Wild And Clear And Blue
I’m With Her
Foxes In The Snow
Jason Isbell
Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24
Jesse Welles
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live At Vaughan’s
Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet
For Fat Man
Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Church Of New Orleans
Kyle Roussel
Second Line Sunday
Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band
A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco
(Various Artists)