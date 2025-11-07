KPop Demon Hunters, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and more dominate the 2026 Grammy nominations list

The 2026 Grammy nominations are coming in hot, with notable nods to some of today’s most sensational musical artists lighting up an extensive list of categories! This year, artists like Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Justin Bieber, Tyler, the Creator, SZA, and Sabrina Carpenter are shining brightly. Still, it’s Netflix and Sony’s KPop Demon Hunters that’s going “Golden” with four nominations, including Best Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media, with the soundtrack getting nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with nine mentions, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Lady Gaga was also a big winner in the nominations department with seven nods for her album, Mayhem.

Notably, at least for me, is Deftones receiving a Best Rock Album nomination for my favorite album of the year, private music. I’m also stoked to see Sleep Token nominated in two categories for Best Metal Performance (Emergeance) and Best Rock Song (Caramel). Each of these nods is well-deserved, and my fingers are crossed for private music to take the win.

Here’s the complete list of nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards:

Record Of The Year

“DTMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Wild Flower” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar with SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“Apt” – Rosé and Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, The Creator

Song Of The Year

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

Songwriters: Lady Gaga, Henry Walter and Andrew Watt

“Anxiety” – Doechii

Songwriter: Jaylah Hickmon

“Apt” – Rosé and Bruno Mars

Songwriters: Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas and Henry Walter

“DTMF” – Bad Bunny

Songwriters: Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry and Roberto José Rosado Torres

“Golden” [from KPop Demon Hunters] – Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

Songwriters: Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Songwriters: Jack Antonof, Roswita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

Songwriters: Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

Songwriters: Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Jessie Jo Dillon

Edgar Barrera

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best Pop Vocal Album

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy [Part 2] – Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Daisies” – Justin Bieber

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease” – Lady Gaga

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“Messy” – Lola Young

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar A Day – Charley Crockket

American Romance – Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World – Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman – Margo Price

Ain’t In It for My Health – Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns – Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter – Tyler Childers

Evangeline vs. The Machine – Eric Church

Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll

Postcards from Texas – Miranda Lambert

Best Música Urbana Album

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Mixteip – J Balvin

Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado – Feid

Naiki – Nicki Nicole

EUB Deluxe – Trueno

Sinfónico (En Vivo) – Yandel

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

“Gabriela” – KATSEYE

“APT.” – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

“30 For 30” – SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & benny blanco

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson

“Just Keep Watching (From “F1® The Movie”)” – Tate McRae

“Illegal” – PinkPantheress

Best Rock Song

“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

“Caramel” – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

“Glum” – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

“NEVER ENOUGH” – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Zombie” – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE – Bon Iver

Songs Of A Lost World – The Cure

DON’T TAP THE GLASS – Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer – Wet Leg

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

“YUKON” – Justin Bieber

“It Depends” – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Folded” – Kehlani

“MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas

“Heart Of A Woman” – Summer Walker

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

“Nose On The Grindstone” – Tyler Childers

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Bad As I Used To Be [From “F1® The Movie”]” – Chris Stapleton

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

BIG MONEY – Jon Batiste

Bloom – Larkin Poe

Last Leaf On The Tree – Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine – Molly Tuttle

Middle – Jesse Welles

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro

BOGOTÁ (DELUXE) – Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta – KAROL G

Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade

¿Y ahora qué? – Alejandro Sanz

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

How To Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer

Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer

More Nominations

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

No Cap

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

Disclosure, producer; Guy Lawrence, mixer

Victory Lap

Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

Blake Cascoe, Berwyn Du Bois, Fred again.., Darcy Lewis, Dan Mayo & PlaqueBoyMax, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

SPACE INVADER

KAYTRANADA

KAYTRANADA, producer; KAYTRANADA, mixer

VOLTAGE

Skrillex

John Feldmann & Skrillex, producers; Luca Pretolesi, Skrillex & Virtual Riot, mixers

End Of Summer

Tame Impala

Kevin Parker, producer; Kevin Parker, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Album

EUSEXUA

FKA twigs

Ten Days

Fred again..

Fancy That

PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale

RÜFÜS DU SOL

F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3

Skrillex

Best Remixed Recording

Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)

Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)

Don’t Forget About Us

FKAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)

A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix

Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

Galvanize

Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

Golden – David Guetta REM/X

David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Best Rock Performance

U Should Not Be Doing That

Amyl and The Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine

Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH

Turnstile

Mirtazapine

Hayley Williams

Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning

YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror

Dream Theater

Lachryma

Ghost

Emergence

Sleep Token

Soft Spine

Spiritbox

BIRDS

Turnstile

Best Rock Album

private music

Deftones

I quit

HAIM

From Zero

Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH

Turnstile

Idols

YUNGBLUD

Best Alternative Music Performance

Everything Is Peaceful Love

Bon Iver

Alone

The Cure

SEEIN’ STARS

Turnstile

mangetout

Wet Leg

Parachute

Hayley Williams

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are

Durand Bernarr

UPTOWN

Lalah Hathaway

LOVE YOU TOO

Ledisi

Crybaby

SZA

VIBES DON’T LIE

Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

Folded

Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

Heart Of A Woman

David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

It Depends

Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

Overqualified

James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

YES IT IS

Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best Progressive R&B Album

BLOOM

Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness

Bilal

LOVE ON DIGITAL

Destin Conrad

Access All Areas

FLO

Come As You Are

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Album

BELOVED

GIVĒON

Why Not More?

Coco Jones

The Crown

Ledisi

Escape Room

Teyana Taylor

MUTT

Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

Outside

Cardi B

Chains & Whips

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Anxiety

Doechii

tv off

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud Of Me

Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly

JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

luther

Kendrick Lamar With SZA

WeMaj

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

SOMEBODY LOVES ME

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Best Rap Song

Anxiety

Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

The Birds Don’t Sing

Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)

Sticky

Aaron Bolton, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Dudley Alexander Duverne, Tyler Okonma, Janae Wherry, Gloria Woods & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

TGIF

Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

tv off

Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places)

Queen Sheba

Black Shaman

Marc Marcel

Pages

Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople

Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

Words For Days Vol. 1

Mad Skillz

Best Jazz Performance

Noble Rise

Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

Windows – Live

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True

Samara Joy

Four

Michael Mayo

All Stars Lead To You – Live

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Elemental

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

We Insist 2025!

Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell

Portrait

Samara Joy

Fly

Michael Mayo

Live at Vic’s Las Vegas

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Trilogy 3 (Live)

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Southern Nights

Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore

Belonging

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Spirit Fall

John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade

Fasten Up

Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Orchestrator Emulator

The 8-Bit Big Band

Without Further Ado, Vol 1

Christian McBride Big Band

Lumen

Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band

Basie Rocks!

Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra

Lights on a Satellite

Sun Ra Arkestra

Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores

Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

La Fleur de Cayenne

Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band

The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa

Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole

Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro

Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard

Miguel Zenón Quartet

Best Alternative Jazz Album

honey from a winter stone

Ambrose Akinmusire

Keys To The City Volume One

Robert Glasper

Ride into the Sun

Brad Mehldau

LIVE-ACTION

Nate Smith

Blues Blood

Immanuel Wilkins

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Wintersongs

Laila Biali

The Gift Of Love

Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes In Angels?

Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin

Lady Gaga

A Matter Of Time

Laufey

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Barbra Streisand

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brightside

ARKAI

Ones & Twos

Gerald Clayton

BEATrio

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

Just Us

Bob James & Dave Koz

Shayan

Charu Suri

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club

Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Death Becomes Her

Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard & Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey & Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Gypsy

Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson & Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai & George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

Just In Time

Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence & Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick & Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Maybe Happy Ending

Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron & Helen J Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey & Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

A Song To Sing

Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Trailblazer

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Love Me Like You Used To Do

Margo Price & Tyler Childers

Amen

Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame

George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Bitin’ List

Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

Good News

Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

I Never Lie

Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

Somewhere Over Laredo

Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

A Song To Sing

Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)

Best American Roots Performance

LONELY AVENUE

Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

Ancient Light

I’m With Her

Crimson And Clay

Jason Isbell

Richmond On The James

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Beautiful Strangers

Mavis Staples

Best Americana Performance

Boom

Sierra Hull

Poison In My Well

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter

Godspeed

Mavis Staples

That’s Gonna Leave A Mark

Molly Tuttle

Horses

Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song

Ancient Light

Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

BIG MONEY

Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Foxes In The Snow

Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)

Middle

Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

Spitfire

Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)

Best Bluegrass Album

Carter & Cleveland

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

A Tip Toe High Wire

Sierra Hull

Arcadia

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Outrun

The Steeldrivers

Highway Prayers

Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ain’t Done With The Blues

Buddy Guy

Room On The Porch

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey

Maria Muldaur

Look Out Highway

Charlie Musselwhite

Young Fashioned Ways

Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Breakthrough

Joe Bonamassa

Paper Doll

Samantha Fish

A Tribute To LJK

Eric Gales

Preacher Kids

Robert Randolph

Family

Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album

What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow

Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson

Crown Of Roses

Patty Griffin

Wild And Clear And Blue

I’m With Her

Foxes In The Snow

Jason Isbell

Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24

Jesse Welles

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live At Vaughan’s

Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet

For Fat Man

Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Church Of New Orleans

Kyle Roussel

Second Line Sunday

Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band

A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco

(Various Artists)