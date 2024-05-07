28 Years Later casts Jack O’Connell for the upcoming trilogy

Fans of 28 Days Later are eating well after the announcement that Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are reuniting to work on a continuation of their popular zombie film. We’ve been keeping track of what’s happening with the new movie in our 28 Years Later: Everything We Know article. The biggest revelation so far is the news that the upcoming sequel will actually be a trilogy of films. Both Garland and Boyle confirmed their collaboration. Garland said, “A few years ago an idea materialized in my head for what would be really 28 Years Later. Danny always liked the idea.“ Boyle added, “So we’re talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently. If he doesn’t want to direct it himself I’ll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea.“

Deadline is now reporting that Jack O’Connell will be joining the cast of the trilogy. He will be among actors such as Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes. The role that O’Connell has been cast in has not been revealed. However, it has been conveyed by sources that he will be in a supporting role in the first film, then will play more of a lead in the following entry. O’Connell has been on a great streak of casting, as he was also reported to be cast as a villain in the secret Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan genre project, which is also rumored to have horror elements in it.

Alex Garland is expected to write the scripts for all three of the 28 Years Later movies, but apparently didn’t want to direct them. Danny Boyle will only be directing the first one. For the second film, possibly titled 28 Years Later Part 2, he’ll be passing the helm over to The Marvels and Candyman director Nia DaCosta. Production on DaCosta’s sequel will begin immediately after Boyle wraps filming on his. They wanted to have the sequel director signed on before filming on the first movie begins, as they want to “make sure each director is on the same page in regard to the story while also having time to bring their own vision to life.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Each movie will have a budget in the $60 million range but it’s unclear how goalposts or compensation may have changed during the high-stakes negotiations. A theatrical release was of great import to the filmmakers.” Sony had an edge in this race due to the fact that it’s headed up by Tom Rothman, who used to be at Fox and worked with Boyle on eight different movies there. Release dates have not yet been announced.

Boyle and Garland are producing 28 Years Later. Bernie Bellew is also producing, as are original producer Andrew Macdonald, and Peter Rice, who was the head of Fox Searchlight Pictures when that company backed 28 Days Later. As mentioned, Murphy is executive producing.