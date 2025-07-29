28 Years Later gets a Premium VOD release

28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland finally reunited to make a sequel to their zombie (or, if you prefer, infected people) movie classic. 28 Years Later , which is meant to launch a whole trilogy of 28 Days Later sequels, reached theatres at the end of June – and now it has received a Premium VOD release! It’s available to rent on Amazon for $19.99, or it can be purchased for the price of $24.99.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray gave the film a 7/10 review, and when we got a second opinion from Kier Gomes, he gave it a 6.5.

Jodie Comer (The Bikeriders), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), and Alfie Williams (His Dark Materials) star in 28 Years Later alongside Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Plot details were being kept under wraps for a while, but when 28 Years Later came up during an interview with IndieWire, Fiennes decided to go ahead and tell us all about it: “ Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good. “

Since then, an official synopsis was unveiled as well: Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

Thanks to their deal with Sony, each of the films in the trilogy will be receiving a theatrical release and will have budgets in the $60 million range. 28 Years Later has a budget of $75 million. Boyle and Garland produced 28 Years Later with Bernie Bellew, original producer Macdonald, and Peter Rice, who was the head of Fox Searchlight Pictures when that company backed 28 Days Later. Cillian Murphy received an executive producer credit.

Garland also wrote the screenplays for the sequels that will come after 28 Years Later. Boyle directed the first one, then passed the helm over to Candyman and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta for the sequel, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple. The second film has already wrapped production and it set to reach theatres on January 16, 2026. Boyle might circle back to direct 28 Years Later Part III, but that one doesn’t have a full greenlight yet.

Will you be checking out the Premium VOD release of 28 Years Later? Let us know by leaving a comment below.