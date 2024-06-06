35th Street: Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho to helm English-language action horror film

South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho has worked on multiple genre projects in his home country, making his feature directorial debut with the animated thriller The King of Pigs and following that up with the likes of RedaKai, The Fake, Psychokinesis, Hellbound, Jung_E, and Parasyte: The Grey. His most popular work is the live-action 2016 zombie film Train to Busan, and he has also directed a live-action follow-up to that film, titled Peninsula, and an animated prequel, titled Seoul Station. Now Yeon Sang-ho is ready to make his English-language debut, and Deadline reports that he’ll be doing so with a horror action film called 35th Street .

35th Street is set up at TriStar Pictures, and Yeon will be directing the film from a screenplay he’s writing with Ryu Yong-jae, who he previously collaborated with on Peninsula and Parasyte: The Grey. Plot details are being kept under wraps, so the “action horror” description is all the information we have at this point. We don’t even know which 35th Street the title might be referencing – although the first possibility that comes to mind is 35th Street in Manhattan, which “runs from FDR Drive to Eleventh Avenue. Notable locations include East River Ferry, Mercy University Manhattan Campus, and the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.”

Train to Busan is the only Yeon project I have watched to date; I still haven’t even gotten around to checking out Peninsula or Seoul Station. But I was very impressed by what he did with Train to Busan and look forward to seeing how his English-language debut is going to turn out. (And yes, I am going to watch Peninsula and Seoul Station one of these days.)

35th Street is being produced by Appian Way, which was founded by Leonardo DiCaprio, and the Seoul-based company WOW POINT.