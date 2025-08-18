A Line of Fire trailer: David A.R. White, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jason Patric, and Katrina Bowden star in action thriller – Exclusive!

Back in 2005, Michael Scott and David A.R. White created the faith and family-oriented production and distribution company Pinnacle Peak Pictures, which has been behind the likes of God’s Not Dead, The Case for Christ, Do You Believe?, and God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust. Recently, Pinnacle Peak launched a “mainstream label” called Panoramic Pictures, which made its way through production on an action thriller called A Line of Fire last year. Panoramic Pictures is now teaming up with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment to send A Line of Fire out into the world on September 2nd – and today, we are proud to share the EXCLUSIVE first look at the film’s trailer! You can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Matt Shapira, who wrote the screenplay with Chris Covell, A Line of Fire has the following synopsis: After working as a secret agent in the FBI for ten years, Jack Conry aka “Cash” left it all behind after his wife passed in order to dedicate himself to his two daughters. Despite a fulfilling life at home, Cash misses the chance to make an impact and has been considering a return to the force. The decision is made for him when his old partner’s niece Jamie calls him for help, launching Cash right back into a world of danger, corruption and intrigue.

David A.R.White stars alongside Cuba Gooding Jr. (Jerry Maguire), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys), Katrina Bowden (30 Rock), Scott Baio (Happy Days), Eve Richards (Where’s Dad), Vincent DePaul (Tesla), G-Rod (Bad Boys: Ride or Die), and Samantha Lockwood (Hawaii Five-O).

David A.R. White, Michael Scott, Jim Ameduri, and Kendal Ameduri produced the film, with Jay Thomas and Wellington Media serving as executive producers. Filming took place in Los Angeles and Miami. Panoramic Pictures was also behind the horror film Deer Camp ’86 (released last year) and the sci-fi thriller The Lightning Code (released earlier this year).

Are you looking forward to seeing A Line of Fire in September? Take a look at our exclusive trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below. Here’s a poster to check out while you’re scrolling down: