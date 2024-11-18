A new Behind-the-Scenes video for A Minecraft Movie includes tons of new footage for the creative and cubic adventure film

The creative world of Minecraft is coming to a theater near you on April 4, 2025, starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and more for an adventure based on the beloved game fueled by exploration and imagination. When Warner Bros. shared its first look at A Minecraft Movie, reactions were less than kind. Thankfully, today’s Behind-the-Scenes video offers a broader look at the live-action adaptation, quelling some of our concerns. Today’s Behind-the-Scenes video for A Minecraft Movie follows the cast and crew into a colorful world teeming with wonders and danger. I hope today’s unique look at the film gives fans more of what they expect from such an open-ended adaptation.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Minecraft Movie courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures:

“Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

In the Behind-the-Scenes video for A Minecraft Movie, Emma Myers (Wednesday), Jack Black (Nacho Libre), Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), Jason Momoa (Fast X), director Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite), and others emphasize that the title of the films is A Minecraft Movie, not The Minecraft Movie. In other words, the film is one interpretation of the Minecraft property and does not serve as a definitive take on the ever-expanding universe.

In the video, Jack Black explains that his character, Steve, has dreamed about exploring a world like Minecraft since childhood. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa offers more information about his character, Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, a competitive video game player from the 1980s. Garrett hasn’t moved on from when he was the “King of Kong,” but he’s about to put his skills to the test when he finds himself in the Minecraft Universe. Sebastian Eugene Hansen’s character, Eugene, is a modder who manipulates code to introduce new rules and mechanics to the game.

The Behind-the-Scenes video for A Minecraft Movie also includes detailed looks at the villains, including zombies, skeletons, and the Creepers. As the stars and crew take us around the set, we see how faithful Hess and his team are to recreating the Minecraft Universe in live-action. This video is a much better showing than the previous trailer. Speaking of trailers, a new trailer for A Minecraft Movie drops tomorrow!

How do you think A Minecraft Movie is shaping up? Has the new video swayed your opinion of the movie? Let us know in the comments section below.