The Minecraft Movie is tunneling toward a $60M+ opening at the box office

It won’t be long before A Minecraft Movie builds a bridge to theaters, inviting fans of the action-adventure survival game to experience the wonders and imagination of the Overworld. According to the National Research Group, the movie could make as much as $58M-$60M+ in North America during its premiere weekend.

That’s not too shabby, and it’s excellent news for co-movie chiefs Mike DeLuca and Pam Abby, whose last few movies haven’t fared so well at the box office. To be fair, they had several duds dumped in their laps, but A Minecraft Movie is the first they’ve overseen one voxel brick at a time besides Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming vampire flick Sinners. A Minecraft movie took $150M to produce, so executives hope it has legs. If A Minecraft Movie does gangbusters at the box office, it could prompt Epic to invest in a proper Fortnite movie. I know plenty of players who’d love to see that happen, even Zack Snyder, who in 2023 said he’d jump at the chance to helm a movie based on the brand-happy battle royale.

Directed by Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre, and Gentlemen Broncos helmer Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie urges audiences to let their imaginations soar as Jack Black (Steve) welcomes them to a world fueled by big ideas, meticulous planning, and unpredictable outcomes waiting around every corner. Minecraft fans and adults prepare to get lost in a world of danger, mystery, and quirky mobs!

Here’s the official synopsis for A Minecraft Movie courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures:

“Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft; it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

Jared Hess directs A Minecraft Movie from a screenplay by Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer and Neil Widener & Gavin James and Chris Galletta, with a story by Allison Schroeder and Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer, based on the Minecraft video game.

How much money will A Minecraft Movie make at the box office during opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.