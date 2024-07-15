Agatha All Along cast member says Marvel fans will be surprised at the amount of horror in the show

Agatha All Along

The first Marvel / Disney+ series WandaVision is getting a spin-off / follow-up called Agatha All Along (with Marvel teasing out the title reveal by giving us fake ones earlier: Agatha: House of HarknessAgatha: Coven of ChaosAgatha: Darkhold DiariesAgatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe), and the show is set to premiere on Disney+ with its first two episodes on September 18th. A teaser trailer for Agatha All Along recently made its way online, and it featured some moments of horror that were a bit more intense than expected. Now cast member Sasheer Zamata has said that she thinks Marvel fans will be surprised at the amount of horror in the show.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

Kathryn Hahn reprises the role of Agatha and is joined in the cast by Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Aubrey Plaza, and, as mentioned, Sasheer Zamata.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Zamata said, “I think the fans will be surprised at how much horror is in the show. It really is quite scary and dramatic and violent and all the things. And also funny! But I think the range of what the show is going to do will be a shock for people.

The first episode of Agatha All Along was directed by Jac Schaeffer, who previously directed the sci-fi rom-com TiMER, created WandaVision, and worked on the scripts for Black Widow and Captain Marvel. As shared by the folks at ComicBookMovie.com a while back, the first episode of Agatha All Along has the following synopsis, which was apparently found in a U.S. Copyright Office listing: In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.

Are you looking forward to Agatha All Along, and are you glad to hear there’s a surprisingly strong horror element to the show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: ComicBook.com
