Agatha All Along will emulate iconic witches from pop culture history

Now that the spooky season is upon us, the Marvel Universe will be getting in on the wicked fun with Kathryn Hahn’s new horror series Agatha All Along. The WandaVision spin-off follows not only Agatha Harkness, but a whole coven of witches. Entertainment Weekly has a new preview for what’s in store for viewers on this upcoming season of the show. As WandaVision took audiences through the different eras of family sitcoms, Agatha All Along will similarly play with tributes to the famous witches of pop culture history.

Hahn talks about how the show gave her the privilege of emulating one of the most famous of characters — the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. Hahn stated that it “was also a childhood dream come true.” Meanwhile, her co-star, Patti LuPone, would don numerous crowns as Glinda, “I think I speak for a lot of us, we were breathless when we got to see Patti as a good witch for that first time,” Hahn recalls. “It was so dear and perfect, and just the sweetest thing — not words that you would normally [use to] describe this powerhouse on a stage.”

Another sequence in the show will see the coven face one of many trials as “a Fleetwood Mac-style band.” Showrunner Jac Schaeffer explained, “We’re in ‘Season of the Witch’ and that kind of thing. It doesn’t have that same abundantly clear thread, but it was our system to be able to pull that fun into the show.” Agatha’s witch coven will be in their Stevie Nicks “white witch”-era during this part of the trial, and it is said that the scene will involve a bit of music.

Here’s the official synopsis from Disney:

In Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

Agatha All Along begins casting a spell on Disney+ on September 18, 2024, to lead into the Halloween holiday.