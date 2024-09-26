Agatha All Along premiere bewitches audiences with over 9 million views

The first episode of Marvel’s Agatha All Along has bewitched audiences with over 9 million views on Disney+.

According to Disney, Agatha All Along has gotten off to a decent start in terms of views. The first episode of the Marvel series hit 9.3 million views in its first seven days of streaming on Disney+. The studio defines a view as the total amount of time watched divided by runtime.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

Agatha made her first appearance in WandaVision, the first TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was soon announced that Agatha’s story would continue in a spinoff. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer serves as the showrunner of Agatha All Along and also directed the premiere. In addition to Hahn, the series stars Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Debra Jo Rupp, Ali Ahn, and more.

Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the series, saying it “ connects the supernatural elements of the MCU with a fun, horror-tinged concept that plays like a cross between the tone of the MCU’s Werewolf By Night and the sassy humor of Disney’s fan-favorite Hocus Pocus. ” He also had plenty of praise for Hahn, who is able to “ dig into Agatha’s backstory in a way similar to how Tom Hiddleston explored Loki in his namesake series. ”

“ Agatha All Along is a nice entry for new fans and longtime Marvel fans alike to enjoy an engaging series that boasts solid special effects, creepy visuals, crackling dialogue, and a unique foray into the supernatural that will have ripples for the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years to come, ” Maidy wrote. “ Agatha All Along is a solid outing from the uneven recent phases of the MCU that works because it does not require a backlog of research to enjoy it. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

The first three episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.