AI could cost 200,000+ jobs in Hollywood over next 3 years…Is the industry doomed?

When the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA settled their strikes last year, we all knew the fight against their causes was going to be far from over. One of the most damaging points throughout the negotiations – and Hollywood as a whole – was the use of artificial intelligence. And as expected, its effects are going to be widespread, leading to inevitable job loss within the industry.

According to a new study commissioned less than two weeks after SAG-AFTRA settled, artificial intelligence could cause Hollywood to see a loss of more than 200,000 jobs over the course of the next three years. Of the 300 industry professionals polled, 75% “indicated that AI tools supported the elimination, reduction or consolidation of jobs at their companies.”

This is a tragic prediction for the future of Hollywood as artificial intelligence continues to show its ever-growing power. And while we probably won’t see lead actors and actresses being permanently replaced by AI creations (we’re not about to give S1mone its due…), the technology will no doubt impact the likes of sound designers, voice actors, concept artists, and animators. It’s no coincidence that the Concept Art Association and the Animation Guild were directly involved in the study.

While it can be easy to rip on things like lousy movie posters for being bad photoshop jobs, sound design that feels inadvertently detrimental and poor special effects (especially in 2024, when it feels like there really shouldn’t be an excuse for this), there is a genuine necessity for their associated professions within Hollywood. Eliminating these and far too many more is irreversibly damaging not just to humans’ jobs but so much of the art that makes movies so magical.

Artificial intelligence of course can be used for good within the Hollywood system and beyond, but the negatives are grossly overwhelming, as we have seen far too frequently as of late. While protecting one’s image is one side of the fight, more are coming through as the technology evolves. And so, can Hollywood properly protect their workers’ jobs? Worse, do they care enough to put a stop to aggressive AI?

What is your thought on artificial intelligence being the cause of job loss in Hollywood? Is the industry at a point of no return or can it be turned around? Give us your take on the matter in the comments section below.