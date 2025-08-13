AKA Charlie Sheen: The controversial star is ready to come clean in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary

The roller coaster ride of Charlie Sheen’s life and career will get an in-depth look with the upcoming Netflix documentary, AKA Charlie Sheen. Early in his career, as a young star on the rise, it’s been rumored and speculated how fast and wild the actor lived. Then after a couple of career resurgences, Sheen would go through a new phase of fast living and his tumultuous words and actions would get highly publicized in the social media world. For a time, he would even become a meme after coining the phrase, “Winning,” and the curious case of “tiger’s blood.” Then, Sheen would announce he was HIV-positive and eventually fade from the spotlight.

Now sober, Sheen and significant figures from his life partake in a 2-part documentary, both running 90 minutes, for a deep dive into the madness of his fame. AKA Charlie Sheen comes from filmmaker Andrew Renzi and the trailer has just dropped.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads, “Tabloid black hole Charlie Sheen knows what’s been said about him, and he’s finally ready to confess. Directed by Andrew Renzi (Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?), aka Charlie Sheen tracks his upbringing in Malibu to his effortless rise to megastardom — and dramatic fall, all within the public eye. With a stunning clarity earned through seven years of sobriety, Sheen openly speaks about the subjects and events he’s never discussed publicly before. Through extraordinarily candid interviews with his family, friends, and cast members, including Denise Richards, Heidi Fleiss, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Ramon Estevez, Brooke Mueller, Chris Tucker, and his drug dealer Marco, the most outrageous moments of Sheen’s life are revisited with raw emotion and exceptional warmth, painting a portrait of a flawed man whose penchant for self-destruction is ultimately no match for the ferocious love and forgiveness he inspires in those closest to him.”

Renzi produces the documentary along with Charles Roven, Nick Boak, Madison Weireter, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Jordan Wynn, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard and Talin P. Middleton. Executive producers on the film include Richard Lichter, Toby Emmerich, Michael Minahan and Vivian Johnson Rogowski. Skydance, North of Now, Boardwalk Pictures and Atlas Independent are the studios that produce the new Netflix doc.