Akira Toriyama, creator of the legendary Dragon Ball series, dies at 68

The manga and anime community is in mourning today after hearing about the untimely death of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. As one of the art arena’s most influential and best-selling manga authors to ever walk the Earth, Mr. Toriyama leaves a legacy that will echo through the ages and generations. Toriyama died on March 1 of a blood clot in his brain, a representative from his production company Bird Studio said on Friday. A funeral service for close friends and family has already occurred, with news of Toriyama’s passing circulating through the communities he’s touched during his legendary career.

Mr. Toriyama’s Dragon Ball series debuted in 1984, sharing the story of a boy named Son Goku who aims to collect magical dragon balls to protect Earth from an alien humanoid race called Saiyans. Over the years, Dragon Ball has evolved into a global phenomenon, with multiple animated series, manga, video games, and merchandise depicting Goku’s mission and strive for victory. Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga has sold over 260 million copies, making it one of the most iconic offerings in the action genre. Toriyama worked on Dragon Ball and other projects for 45 years and still has unfinished work waiting in the wings.

“It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm,” his studio said. “He would have had many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world.” Adding, “We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”

News about Mr. Toriyama’s death is still making the rounds to his vast network of fans and admirers. Knowing Dragon Ball is a significant presence in the Fortnite community, players can expect to see their favorite characters from the time-honored series mass-populating Season 5, Chapter 2 of the battle royale multiplayer sensation (once the servers are back up).

We here at JoBlo wish Mr. Toriyama safe passage into the hereafter and extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Rest well, Mr. Toriyama. You will be sorely missed.