Akira Toriyama, creator of the legendary Dragon Ball series, dies at 68

Legendary Dragon Ball creator and best-selling manga author Akira Toriyama has died at the age of 68, sending shockwaves through his fans.

By
Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball, death

The manga and anime community is in mourning today after hearing about the untimely death of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. As one of the art arena’s most influential and best-selling manga authors to ever walk the Earth, Mr. Toriyama leaves a legacy that will echo through the ages and generations. Toriyama died on March 1 of a blood clot in his brain, a representative from his production company Bird Studio said on Friday. A funeral service for close friends and family has already occurred, with news of Toriyama’s passing circulating through the communities he’s touched during his legendary career.

Mr. Toriyama’s Dragon Ball series debuted in 1984, sharing the story of a boy named Son Goku who aims to collect magical dragon balls to protect Earth from an alien humanoid race called Saiyans. Over the years, Dragon Ball has evolved into a global phenomenon, with multiple animated series, manga, video games, and merchandise depicting Goku’s mission and strive for victory. Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga has sold over 260 million copies, making it one of the most iconic offerings in the action genre. Toriyama worked on Dragon Ball and other projects for 45 years and still has unfinished work waiting in the wings.

“It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm,” his studio said. “He would have had many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world.” Adding, “We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”

News about Mr. Toriyama’s death is still making the rounds to his vast network of fans and admirers. Knowing Dragon Ball is a significant presence in the Fortnite community, players can expect to see their favorite characters from the time-honored series mass-populating Season 5, Chapter 2 of the battle royale multiplayer sensation (once the servers are back up).

We here at JoBlo wish Mr. Toriyama safe passage into the hereafter and extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Rest well, Mr. Toriyama. You will be sorely missed.

Source: NBC News
Tags: ,
icon More Pop Culture
Akira Toriyama, creator of the legendary Dragon Ball series, dies at 68
A “hyper-real” AI-generated digital Chatbot of Marilyn Monroe lets you engage in conversations with the blonde bombshell
paul giamatti, ufos, bigfoot, paranormal, chinwag
Paul Giamatti took to podcasting about the paranormal and wants to expand
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Rust, guilty
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in fatal Rust shooting
View All

About the Author

8124 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Akira Toriyama News

Latest Pop News

Load more articles