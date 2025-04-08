Alan Cumming says the Nightcrawler makeup process for Avengers: Doomsday shortened considerably since X2

Back when 20th Century Fox was making a sequel to their superhero hit X2 with X-Men: The Last Stand, they approached Alan Cumming for an opportunity to reprise his role as one of the iconic mutant characters — Nightcrawler. However, with such a jam-packed cast and a story that didn’t accommodate all of them, Nightcrawler was only to make a short appearance. Cumming would pass on the film since he didn’t find the process to transform into the character worth it for such a short screen time since it would take over four hours.

However, Cumming was recently announced as one of the cast for the upcoming anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Doomsday. There hadn’t been an official announcement as to who he was playing, but the list of names would include his fellow X-Men co-stars, so it would seem that he’s returning as the great circus performer. Now, Cumming has not only confirmed he’s playing Nightcrawler again, but he’s incredibly pleased with how the makeup process advanced in the years since X2.

According to Variety, Cumming revealed in an interview on the show Today With Jenna and Friends that makeup tests had begun for the Russo brothers film. He explained,

Isn’t it nuts? I’m excited and amazed. It’s been 23 years since I was a superhero. I’ve had some makeup tests already for the role, but what’s great about it was that before it was about four and a half hours to apply it, but now it’s only 90 minutes.”

He added, “Before, all of the tattoos were done by hand. They hadn’t decided on them before we started filming. Now, they just stick onto my face. It’s a game-changer. I’m going back to being a 60-year-old superhero, and everyone seems really lovely.”