Alec Baldwin thanks fans as Halyna Hutchins rep plans new lawsuit

The manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin may have been dismissed but he could still be facing legal troubles over the accidental death.

In the wake of Alec Baldwin’s Rust case – which centered on whether he pulled the trigger that led to the untimely death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – being dismissed over the handling of evidence, there are still a lot of unanswered questions. And while Baldwin took time to express gratitude for his support system throughout the past few years, prosecutors are looking to bring several of these questions back into the courtroom.

Alec Baldwin took to Instagram not long after the case was thrown out, posting – along with a photo of himself from the trial – “ There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

But Gloria Allred, an attorney and representative for the family of Halyna Hutchins, isn’t going to let Baldwin off the hook that easy, saying the ultimate decision made on Friday “is in no way, shape, or form an exoneration of him.” She added that the impact that the October 2021 death of Hutchins has had on her family is insurmountable. And it is through this that Allred plans to move forward with further legal action, with the intent to take Baldwin to civil court Santa Fe with a tweaked lawsuit previously filed in California.

Regardless of what decision Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer made and the reaction it received, as Allred put it, “It does not change the fact that Alec Baldwin killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. It does not change the fact that he fired a loaded gun while pointing it at a human being.” That’s an important point to remember as the Rust saga continues; whether you agree or disagree with the case being dismissed, one continues to hope that Hutchins lives on through her work, cut far too short by an undeniable tragedy.

Filming on Rust resumed and concluded – with Bianca Cline taking over the role of cinematographer – in 2023. The western is still being planned for a release.

Do you think anything will come of any future lawsuits over Alec Baldwin and Rust? Is he completely unscathed by the events? Give us your take below.