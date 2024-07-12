Gun manufacturer says one that killed Rust cinematographer couldn’t have fired by itself

Even as the manslaughter trial is underway, Alec Baldwin maintains that he did not pull the trigger on the gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of western Rust. This has been a key stance from Baldwin since the very beginning. On day two of the trial, however, the manufacturer of the guns themselves took to the stand to testify that it is not possible for the weapons to go off without the trigger being pulled.

Alessandro Pietta, the manufacturer of the gun in question used on the set of Rust, told the court on Thursday, June 11th, that you “cannot fire without a pull of trigger because the mechanics and design of trigger was made to work in this way.” He added, “If you want to release the hammer, you need to pull the trigger.” FAP F.li Pietta states on their website that they are a leading company for gun replicas, especially when it comes to the Old West.

This claim was pushed back by Baldwin’s attorney, who said that since Pietta wasn’t on the set of Rust, he couldn’t know how this gun functioned. At another point, another representative for FAP F.li Pietta suggested it was virtually impossible for a gun to simply go off by itself.

Back in March, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, later being sentenced to 18 months in prison. It’s anticipated that Gutierrez-Reed – who, despite some troubling claims and evidence that came out following the shooting, is still considered to be an expert on guns – will testify this week, potentially giving one more blow to Baldwin in the Rust case.

The accidental death of Rust lenser Hutchins after a gun discharged, killing her in October 2021, has been one of the most high-profile and important entertainment stories in recent memory. Not only did it lead to an eye-opening awareness from those within Hollywood as to how weapons are used – or shouldn’t be used – on sets but it also called for proper accountability, even with accidents. Whether or not Baldwin will receive a guilty verdict remains to be seen but testimonies from the gun manufacturer are trying to ensure at least that they are not at fault.

How do you think the Rust trial will shake out for Alec Baldwin? Will he take any legal accountability or will he walk free? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.