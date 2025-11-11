Alien: Earth renewed for season 2 with creator Noah Hawley signing new overall deal with FX

Alien: Earth has officially been renewed for season 2 at FX, a little over a month after the first season wrapped up its run. Additionally, series creator Noah Hawley has signed a new overall deal with FX and Disney Entertainment Television, reportedly in the nine-figure range.

Production on Alien: Earth season 2 is set to begin in London in 2026. The first season was shot in Thailand.

“ It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future, ” said FX Chairman John Landgraf. “ Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories— and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary. We can’t wait to get to work on the next season of Alien: Earth, as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development. “

In his own statement, Hawley said, “ I’m thrilled that this expanded deal opens the door to new opportunities across all of Disney Entertainment Television. FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. From the very beginning with Fargo, they’ve encouraged me to take creative risks and follow the story wherever it leads. I’m grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter. “

Just after the first season concluded, Hawley spoke about where the story is going and how he might resolve that cliffhanger. “ This whole thing is a proof-of-concept experiment to see if enough people on the planet want to watch an Alien TV show to justify the expense of a second and third season of an Alien TV show, ” he said. “ So for me, I never hedged my bets. This is not a closed-ended season. This chapter is closed, but Yutani troops are landing. The balance of power has shifted. These children have no idea what’s coming. The last line of, ‘Now we rule’ is triumphant and uplifting. But cut to 10 minutes later … what is going to be happening? So I like that it has that real-time urgency to it. “

In his review of the pilot episode, our own Chris Bumbray said Alien: Earth could be “ the most ambitious TV series of the year. Featuring top-notch production values and a budget that would likely put most other shows to shame, FX is clearly trying to turn the Alien franchise into a high-end, tentpole series—something that can do for them what Game of Thrones and The Last of Us did for HBO. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

What do you hope to see in season 2 of Alien: Earth?