Rumor: Will a Predator appear in the Alien: Romulus sequel?

Director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus (you can read our review HERE), was a success – so it was no surprise to hear, just a couple of months after the film’s theatrical release, that 20th Century Studios was working with Álvarez to develop a sequel to the film. The director has previously said that the sequel will “ go into uncharted waters. I think it’ll be so exciting to go with characters you know from (Alien: Romulus), to a place in the Alien franchise that we’ve never been before, and to discover things that you’ve never seen before. ” Now, a RUMOR has emerged that the film might be a bit of a crossover with another 20th Century Studios property, as a Predator could show up in it!

Earlier this week, we saw a trailer for the upcoming Predator film Predator: Badlands, which is set to reach theatres on November 7th, and that movie features Elle Fanning as a synthetic character (actually, we hear she’s playing synthetic twin characters) created by the Weyland-Yutani company from the Alien franchise. While discussing that trailer on an episode of the Hot Mic podcast, industry scooper Jeff Sneider revealed, “ I am told that the script for Fede Álvarez’s follow-up to Alien: Romulus features a Predator. ” When his co-host John Rocha reacted to that, he reiterated, “ I hear there’s a Predator in the Alien: Romulus follow-up. … They’re doing it. ” Later in the podcast, Sneider said, “ I don’t know if Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus sequel is an Alien vs. Predator movie or if it’s just an Alien movie and then, at the end, a Predator comes in, setting up an AVP movie. I don’t know. “

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first movie to feature both Aliens and Predators, as we previously got two crossover movies, Alien vs. Predator and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem. Álvarez was already talking up the possibility of another Alien / Predator crossover when Alien: Romulus was released – and he even teased that he could rope Prey and Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg into doing it with him. He told Deadline, “ Maybe it’s something I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan. Maybe we should do like Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with From Dusk Till Dawn. I’ll direct a half, and he’ll direct another half. It depends on how well this (Romulus) does, if people want to see that. ” A couple of months later, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell was asked if we’ll eventually see another Alien vs. Predator. He said, “ Probably. It wouldn’t be in the way you think. That’s the thing. Not in the way that it will just be called Alien vs. Predator or anything like the original movies. If we do this, they’ll be organically created out of these two franchises that we’ve continued with characters that we fall in love with and those characters will combine…perhaps. But we haven’t gotten to that point. And we’re not just going to bang it out. “

While we wait to find out if a Predator will indeed show up in the Alien: Romulus sequel, we have two Predator movies to look forward to. In addition to Predator: Badlands reaching theatres in November, Trachtenberg has also made an animated anthology film called Predator: Killer of Killers, which will be released exclusively through the Hulu streaming service on June 6th. There’s also another Alien project to look forward to, as the TV series Alien: Earth will be premiering on Hulu sometime this year.

Would you like to see a Predator in the Alien: Romulus sequel? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.