Alien returns to theatres this month with a Ridley Scott / Fede Alvarez interview, clip is online

Alien is returning to theatres later this month, and screenings will be preceded by a conversation between Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez

2024 marks the 45th anniversary of the release of the sci-fi horror classic Alien , and to mark the occasion the film is getting a theatrical re-release on April 26th (also known as Alien Day, since the moon Alien and Aliens was set on was called LV-426). Tickets are available for purchase through Fandango – and they have also informed us that screenings of Alien during this re-release will be preceded by Alien: A Conversation with Ridley Scott & Fede Alvarez – Scott being the director of Alien (not to mention Prometheus and Alien: Covenant) and Alvarez the director of the new film, Alien: Romulus, which is set to reach theatres on August 16th.

A clip from the Scott and Alvarez interview has been released online, and you can check it out in the embed below. In this clip, the filmmakers discuss the chestburster scene and a call Scott received from Stanley Kubrick.

NEW: We asked #AlienRomulus director Fede Alvarez to sit down with director Ridley Scott to chat up the original #Alien, back in theaters later this month. I LOVE the Kubrick story here. More coming soon, tix on sale now at @Fandango pic.twitter.com/FcUPL3jGsc — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 16, 2024

You probably don’t need us to remind you of what Alien is about, but I’ll drop this here anyway: Scripted by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett, the film follows the crew of the commercial space tug Nostromo, who, after coming across a mysterious derelict spaceship on an uncharted planetoid, find themselves up against a deadly and aggressive extraterrestrial loose in their vessel.

Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright, Yaphet Kotto, Harry Dean Stanton, and Ian Holm star, with Helen Horton providing the voice of the Nostromo’s computer system and Bolaji Badejo as the alien.

As for Alien: Romulus, Alvarez wrote that one with his frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, crafting the following story: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The cast of Alien: Romulus includes Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) and David Jonsson (Industry), as well as Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). Merced has said there’s a scene in the film that’s so disgusting that a lot of viewers will have to look away, so that goes along with the “graphic and gruesome” description. “Graphic and gruesome” is what we expected from this movie as soon as it was announced that it was being made by the director of Evil Dead 2013 and Don’t Breathe.

Will you be watching Alien during its theatrical re-release? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and let us know what you thought of that Scott / Alvarez clip while you’re at it.