Alison Brie to star in witness protection pilot at FX

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Alison Brie will take the lead role in a pilot for a new FX drama set in the world of witness protection from Hannah Fidell and Gina Welch.

The official logline for the untitled pilot states, “A violent confrontation drives a high-end DC madame (Brie) to turn on her partner and enter witness protection in seaside Maine with her adolescent daughter.” Fidell and Welch serve as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners. Fidell will also direct.

The project was first announced more than two years ago. The creator of The Sopranos, David Chase, was initially attached as co-creator and executive producer. The pilot was based on one of his previously unproduced scripts, which Fidell had given a contemporary rewrite. However, this latest report states that Chase has exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Together: Dave Franco, Alison Brie body horror film unveils a clip and poster

Brie will next star alongside her real-life husband, Dave Franco, in Together, a body horror thriller set to be released on July 30. “Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other,” reads the synopsis. “With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh.

Our own Chris Bumbray had a lot of fun with Together, which significantly benefits from Brie and Franco’s chemistry. “What’s refreshing about Together, especially in comparison to more cerebral recent fare, is just how fun it is – which is the aspect that made this feel a little bit like an eighties film,” Bumbray wrote. “It wants you to have a good time, and the audience I saw this will eat it up. Horror fans are going to have a blast.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Brie also recently wrapped production on the Masters of the Universe movie, where she plays Evil-Lyn, a malevolent sorceress who serves as Skeletor’s second in command. Extremely powerful, she secretly hopes to overthrow her master and rule over Eternia herself. The film is set to be released on June 5, 2026.

Source: Variety
Kevin Fraser
