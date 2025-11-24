All’s Fair: Kim Kardashian’s critically slammed legal drama gets renewed for a second season

Despite getting absolutely crushed by critics, Hulu has gone ahead and renewed All’s Fair for a second season. The legal drama co-created by Ryan Murphy stars Kim Kardashian as a high-powered Los Angeles divorce attorney whose firm is dedicated to securing major wins for its female clients. Reviews have been brutal — to put it mildly — with the series currently languishing at a measly 3% on Rotten Tomatoes.

I particularly enjoy this little summary from Empire‘s David Opie: “ It takes a special talent to make something so fascinatingly dull, especially with a cast this strong. No words yet invented can fully convey just how much you need to avoid this disastrous show. ” Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close star alongside Kardashian. Halle Berry was even attached to the project at one point. A very impressive and talented cast, which makes you realize how bad the show must be if even actors of that calibre can’t salvage it.

The reviews clearly didn’t factor into the renewal, but the audience was definitely there to justify another season. Hulu has said the series had the best start for an original scripted series on the platform in three years, with 3.2 million views over three days. The show does have a much more favourable rating from viewers, with RT’s Popcornmeter sitting at 66%.

Even Glenn Close has commented on the poor reviews. “ I personally think that the first three episodes were the weakest, ” she told Variety. “ That was a tough way to start. I’ve seen all nine episodes, and I think it actually adds up to something. ” She added that she was impressed by Kardashian. “ What surprised me was Kim’s seriousness of intent, ” she said. “ She always knew her lines. She never was late. She always was prepared. She had no pretensions that she was a great actress, but she was smart enough to have people around her who she could learn from. If she was a big ego or what I call a ‘life-is-too-short person,’ I would have been unhappy, but she’s not. “

I haven’t watched the show myself, so I’ll leave it to those of you who have: Is it really as bad as the critics say?