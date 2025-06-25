Kim Kardashian eyed to play the villain in a live-action movie based on the Bratz doll line at Amazon MGM Studios

Kim Kardashian is the focus of a different kind of headline today. According to Deadline, the famous media personality, socialite, and businesswoman is circling a role in the upcoming movie based on the Bratz doll line from Amazon MGM Studios. The outlet says Amazon MGM Studios won a fierce bidding war for the Bratz property, with Kim Kardashian and Picturestart producing. The project has Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick writing the script, with Kardashian likely playing the villain.

Erik Feig and Julia Hammer will produce for Picturestart with Kardashian, Jason and Jasmin Larian for MGA, and MGA’s Isaac Larian will executive produce. This setup will make the live-action Bratz a high-profile venture as studios rush to chase the monetary highs of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

The Bratz toy line has sold over 200 million dolls and continues to have the highest social media presence across all platforms of any toy line worldwide. Bratz came onto the scene near the turn of the century in 2001. The Bratz are fashion-forward, attitudinal dolls with comically large eyes, lips, and heads. The original line of Bratz dolls (Yasmin (Latina), Cloe (White), Jade (East Asian), Sasha (African American), and Meygan (Scottish Redhead) offered an array of looks, personalities, and backgrounds to collectors, creating a diverse foundation to the toy line’s launch. As Bratz grew in popularity, the brand expanded with Bratz Kidz, Bratz Boyz, Bratz Babyz, Bratzillaz, and other forms of media, including a TV series, a web series, a live-action film, video games, music compilations, and more.

In addition to being a producer, Kim Kardashian is an accomplished actress, having starred in American Horror Story and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Her latest project, the Hulu TV series All’s Fair, follows a successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. Kardashian plays Allura Grant alongside Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson, Niecy Nash as Emerald Greene, Teyana Taylor as Milan, Sarah Paulson as Carrington Lane, and Glenn Close as Dina Standish.

Do you have any Bratz dolls in your home? Do you remember the Bratz craze of 2001? Will Amazon’s Bratz movie reach Barbie-level popularity? Is Kim Kardashian a great choice to play the villain in a Bratz movie? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.