American Pie 2 comes to 4K and American Reunion gets a new Blu-ray release

Good news for American Pie fans. Two sequels from the theatrically released entries will be getting new physical media releases. The bad news is that these particular releases are from a British distributor, and the normal Blu-rays are Region B. However, American Pie 2 will get an Ultra-HD 4K remastering on a region-free Blu-ray so North American consumers can enjoy it as well. According to Blu-ray.com, 88 Films is releasing the two immediate sequels to the 1999 teen virginity comedy. Both Blu-rays are due to hit retailers in June.

The description for American Pie 2 reads,

“The characters you love are back! One year after the prom-night misadventures immortalized in American Pie, the entire gang has reunited for the summer. Now, an innocent-looking beach house will be transformed into the ultimate party-central. Five guys will discover the powerful bonds of friendship… and Super Glue. Five girls will explore the mysteries of love… and the Rule of Three. And from late-night band camp encounters to some very accommodating next-door neighbors, this will be one summer vacation none of them will ever forget.

This first follow-up to the coming-of-age classic has now been remastered in 4K HDR10 and Dolby Vision from the original negatives, exclusively by 88 Films.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

TWO-DISC COMBO PACK (4K BLU-RAY/BLU-RAY)

NEW 4K REMASTERS OF THE UNRATED AND THEATRICAL VERSIONS FROM THE CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATIONS OF BOTH CUTS

Audio Commentary With Director Jb Rogers [Theatrical Cut]

Audio Commentary With Writer Adam Herz [Theatrical Cut]

Audio Commentary With Actors Jason Biggs, Mena Suvari, And Thomas Ian Nicholas [Theatrical Cut]

Audio Commentary With Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas [Theatrical Cut]

Deleted Scenes: Stifler’s Dad Moves In, Stifler’s Dad Meets Jim’s Dad

Outtakes

“The Baking Of American Pie 2” Featurette

“Good Times With The Cast” Featurette

“Be Like That” Music Video By 3 Doors Down

Theatrical Trailer (With Jason Biggs Intro)

Behind The Scenes Stills Gallery

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5,1 DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Optional English SDH Subtitles

40-page perfectly bound book of cast and crew stills and behind the scenes photos

Rigid slipcase with original poster artwork

O-Ring with new artwork by Tommy Pocket

4K BLU-RAY: REGION-FREE/BLU-RAY: REGION-B “LOCKED”

And the description for American Wedding reads,

“Get ready for ‘flat-out hilarious, raunchy fun’ (Box Office Magazine) as the whole American Pie gang returns to East Great Falls for the first time since their legendary senior year to turn their reunion into the most unforgettable weekend since high school. Old friends will reconnect, old flames will reignite, and everyone will discover just how much fun you can pack into one outrageous reunion. Starring Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott and Eugene Levy, ‘the gang is back and better than ever!’ (Jake Hamilton, Fox-TV)

This final theatrical sequel to in the America Pie franchise is presented as a deluxe collector’s edition by 88 Films.”

Special Features and Technical Specs: